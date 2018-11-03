Are you feeling hopelessly stuck in debt?

A lot of people who consult with me about their debt problems are going through the worst time of their lives. Unlike other problems in life that sometimes just go away on their own, debt problems will only get worse unless you do something about them. While dealing with debt and coming up with a solution can be challenging and nerve-wracking, there are usually options available.

You don’t need to remain stuck where you are if you are willing to do what it takes to change your life for the better. Don’t confuse “hard” with “impossible” Some things may be hard but they are not impossible. Sometimes you need to adjust your thinking to gain a better perspective of your situation.

Life is all about making choices. The choices we make today determine our future. What will my life be like 3, 5 or 10 years for now? Will I be financially secure? Will I remain in the same dead-end job or perhaps move somewhere else that makes my time more worthwhile? Will I be able to send my children to college? Will I be able to retire comfortably and enjoy my older years?

These are questions that go through our minds all the time. Unfortunately, when you’re in debt, it’s not easy to come up with the answers to them. Why? Because being in debt restricts your options most of the time. When you’re in debt, you’re basically just in “survival mode” all the time- just trying to live paycheck to paycheck. There’s no planning for the future. You barely make it from month to month. Your mind is just filled with money worries all the time that you can’t even enjoy your time with loved ones when you’re home. At the end of the day, you’re dead tired and just want to go to bed. The cycle repeats itself every single day.

Sounds familiar? Well, I’m telling you that things don’t have to be this way. There is a better way to live. There is a way to take control of your finances again so that you are not just scraping by from month to month. If your debt problems have taken over your life, something needs to change- and the sooner you take action, the sooner you will turn things around.

As a bankruptcy attorney, I understand that NO ONE ever wants to file bankruptcy. It’s always a last resort. But if you’ve done your best on your own and your situation hasn’t changed until now, let me ask you this question: What are you going to do about it? Are you simply going to remain stuck in debt with no way out, wait until your creditors take everything you’ve worked hard for and have nothing left for yourself and family after all your long years of hard work? Is this your only plan? I know this may seem harsh but sometimes, reality is harsh. And if this is your reality staring you in the face, you need to do something about it or hate yourself later.

Instead of hopelessly trying to pay your debts and not making progress, you may be better off just filing bankruptcy now to start fresh and rebuild your credit sooner than later. If you need help in getting out of debt, I would like to help you. Please call Toll-Free 1-866-477-7772 to schedule a free consultation. We have offices in Glendale, Cerritos and Valencia.

None of the information herein is intended to give legal advice for any specific situation. Atty. Ray Bulaon has successfully helped thousands of clients in getting out of debt. For a free attorney evaluation of your situation, please call Ray Bulaon Law Offices at TOLL FREE 1 (866) 477-7772.