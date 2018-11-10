CES Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is the largest trade fair for consumer electronics. It’s presented by Consumer Technology Association (CTA) annually in Las Vegas. It has been our tech bell weather for more than 50 years. CES features the latest products from 4,500 exhibiting companies from around the world. CES gives us a glimpse of the next megatrend. It’s a proving ground for new innovations.

Our visit to the 2018 CES started with downpours and flash floods as we dashed from one hotel to another in an attempt to visit 3,800 booths. That’s right – 3,800 booths. I sat down to catch my breath barely into 10 percent of booths. But we kept going because it was exciting to see new stuff.

CES gives us a history of technology – from the drawing board to our kitchen, cars, workplace, our kids, our planet, our lives. Join me for a walk down memory lane:

1967 -The first CES in New York.

1970 – The first-ever home VCR.

1976 – CB radio. Remember Burt Reynolds in Smokey and the Bandit?

1979 – Atari 400.

1982 – Commodore 64.

2002 – Windows XP Media Center Edition.

2004 – Blu-ray Disc format.

2005 – 102-inch plasma television.

2006 – The first HD movie, standards competition between HD DVD and Blu-ray Disc.

2009 – Organic light-emitting diode (OLED) televisions.

2010 – Intel Core i7 processor, giant screens, computer screen in the movie Minority Report, 1st prototype of Parrot A/R Drone which streams video via Wi-Fi to an iPhone.

2011 – Motorola Xoom tablet, 4G phones, 3DTV channel by Discovery Communications, Sony, and IMAX.

2013 – Driverless cars, digital home safety and technology, Snapdragon 600 & 800 processors, a wide range of smart TVs, Razer Edge tablet PC, Blackberry 10 touch screen phone.

2014 – iPhone 5S and 5C, iPad Air, iPad Mini 2 and Galaxy S4, Laser diodes for high-beam headlights.

2015 – The Internet of Things, Wearables involving health trackers as the smartwatch, robotic hostess iRobot, driver-free technology from parking to advanced object recognition, 3D printing, 4K TV.

2018 – Buddy robot by Blue Frog Robotics, HP’s 3D Camera, wireless charging and Wi-Charge’s Long-Range Wireless Power Technology.

