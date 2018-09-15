Is going to an unethical tax preparer dangerous?

YES, it can be. Going to a tax preparer who increases your refunds with phantom deductions is dangerous. You may have to return that nice refund … and more, sometimes much more. A tax preparer who is incompetent can spell trouble for you. Grande problema. If the IRS audits a return prepared by an unethical tax preparer, it can flag all returns processed by that preparer. I have seen this happen with new clients: A nurse in the fifth floor gets a big refund and tells other nurses in the 6th floor. They go to the same tax preparer as a group. They get audited as a group. Ouch.

In other words, if IRS observes a pattern of fraudulent tax preparation, they may flag the entire operation’s work products – including yours. They flag all tax returns prepared by that preparer for the past several years. The problem is that all these headaches will be on you — not just your tax preparer.

Here’s an interesting blog on social media: “From personal experience, I can tell you that my former tax preparer — a person referred to me by a friend when I moved from one state to another — padded my Schedule A with unreimbursed employee expenses for uniforms. The only problem is I don’t wear uniforms for work. Well, the IRS did a wholesale audit of the preparer’s operation and I had to pay thousands back to the IRS with interest and fees. Don’t make the same mistake I did. Thoroughly vet your tax preparer before hiring.”

Here’s My Advice:

• Stay away from unethical preparers.

• Stay away from incompetent preparers.

• If you are with one now, seek another tax professional.

• You may be ahead in this game that you play, but your juicy refunds could end badly.

• Consider the law of averages.

• Leave before it catches up with you.

Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation in Pasadena, California.

He has 50 years of experience in defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, FTB, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies. He is publishing a book on his expertise – “HOW TO AVOID OR SURVIVE IRS AUDITS.” Our readers may inquire about the book or email tax questions at vicsy@live.com.