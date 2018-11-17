Our favorite gadgets at the 2018 CES in Las Vegas

CES (Consumer Electronics Show) gives us a glimpse of the next mega trend in consumer technology. Each January, tech giants from around the world gather to show off their latest inventions in Las Vegas. Let me give you a list of our favorites at the tech show earlier this year.

1. Robots of all Kinds:

We saw all kinds of robots at the 2018 CES. There was Sony’s Aibo, a robot dog that’s great for folks with dander allergies and renters living in apartments that do not allow pets. There’s Forpheus who plays ping-pong, Sophia who can talk with you (with humor), Moley who can cook, FoldiMate who can fold your laundry, and Kuri who can video your birthday party. Well, some of you have already started using robot vacuums and mops at home.

2. AIBO Robotic Dog:

Sony’s Aibo robotic dog sports advanced engineering for fluid movement, artificial intelligence and more personality. It can identify family members and map your home. We hope to see it again at the 2019 CES. It’s still pricey at $2,000 and is only available in Japan.

3. AFLAC Therapy Duck For Kids With Cancer:

While there were plenty of robots, it’s Aflac’s “My Special Aflac Duck” that was most fascinating.

It’s our favorite robot because of its noble purpose: companion to children coping with cancer. The duck is part toy, part therapy pet. It can quack, dance, and snuggle to comfort kids. The dance mode activates when music is played. It has heartbeats and breathing actions. It quacks and waggles when tickled.

4. Phones:

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro uses new Leica camera lens that can challenge big expensive SLR cameras. It has a long-life battery that can last 25 hours of 3G calling, 20 hours of video playback, and three days of music playback. Compare this with my smart phone that I charge three times a day.

5. Laptops:

Dell showed off its XPS 13 – the world’s smallest and most powerful 13-inch laptop. It’s powered by its 8th Gen Quad Core Intel processor and can wirelessly pair with your smartphone.

6. Alexa And Google Assistant:

Voice-enabled Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant powered TVs and cars to Wi-Fi routers. JBL has an 8-inch touch display and speaker that responds with a human-like voice.

7. TV:

Most prominent was Samsung’s modular “The Wall” – a huge 146-inch TV. Its MicroLED television contains self-emitting micrometer scale LEDs that eliminate the need for color filters or backlight. It produces deep black tones and infinite contrast. Its modular design gives you the ability to create differently sized screens. LG displayed a “rollable” TV concept. Then there were Sony’s X900F, Dolby Vision and HDR 10, and big gaming displays like Nvidia’s Display standard.

8. Virtual Reality:

Virtual reality progress has suffered from annoying cables. Lenovo’s Mirage Solo solves this issue with a self-contained VR headset. It doesn’t need a phone, PC, or video game console. Google’s Daydream platform allows you to download games over Wi-Fi to internal storage or microSD card. Price has come down to about $400 even with this upgrade.

9. Vobot Halo Light

Vobot Halo Light is a bedside lamp that greets you in the morning and gives you a news report with weather for the day.

10. Ar4x Security Camera

Amaryllo introduced a security camera that not only records footage and alerts you to motion but also identifies people, cars, or pets from a distance. It recognizes your family and alerts you of intruders.

What We’d like to See at Nest Year’s 2019 CES:

We’d like to see Vobot instruct Moley to cook breakfast while she greets and delivers the day’s news report. What a life. We’d love to see the Aflac duck waddle and quack around exhibit areas while Aibo yelps through the crowds, perhaps watch #R2DoubleD and #TripleCPU. Look it up.

