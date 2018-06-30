Should you file single, separate, or joint tax returns for a green card?

OUR tax laws give you choices of filing status to prepare your income tax returns. Which one is appropriate for a married person petitioning (or being petitioned by) your spouse? I’m a tax professional, not a lawyer, so let’s discuss this case from a tax standpoint.

Case in point: I had a new tax client who had been filing as single. He had gone back home to his homeland and got married. He was petitioning his bride for immigration. I browsed through his prior tax returns and noticed a glaring item – he filed as single after getting married! I wondered how any government official would react to tax returns filed as single by a married person who is sponsoring a mate from another country. He decided to amend prior years and file the current year as joint. Yes, our tax laws allow you to elect to file joint with a non-resident spouse.

Let’s iscuss hese iling status choices:

• Single.

• Married filing separate.

• Head of household.

• Joint.

Single: No, you are not single. You can’t use this status. Filing as single may reveal a hidden agenda to marry for sponsorship purpose.

Separate: If your fiancé arrived and is now living in the US, why are you even sponsoring somebody who is separated from you?

Head of household: Taxpayers file as heads of household to avail of potentially lower tax brackets. However, be aware that tax rules for filing as head of household require that you:

1. Are unmarried on December 31, and

2. Pay more than half the costs of maintaining a home, and

3. Maintain that home for a dependent if you lived apart from your spouse before July 1 – December 31.

Assuming that you satisfy the first two – that you are unmarried and that you paid more than half the cost of maintaining a home – how would you satisfy the third? You are admitting that you lived apart from your spouse. This is a critical issue that you have to discuss with your lawyer.

Joint: Filing joint makes sense for a husband and wife. Your tax returns affect your sponsorship. Sponsorship is a big deal that affects your life with your new spouse here in good old US of A.

Provide a copy of your tax return for review by your immigration lawyer before filing.

Victor Santos Sy graduated Cum Laude from UE with a BBA and from Indiana State University with an MBA. Vic worked with SyCip, Gorres, Velayo (SGV – Andersen Consulting) and Ernst & Young before establishing Sy Accountancy Corporation in Pasadena, California.

He has 50 years of experience in defending taxpayers audited by the IRS, FTB, EDD, BOE and other governmental agencies. He is publishing a book on his expertise – “HOW TO AVOID OR SURVIVE IRS AUDITS.” Our readers may inquire about the book or email tax questions at vicsy@live.com.