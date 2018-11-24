Thanksgiving: What a bankruptcy attorney has to be thankful for

IT’S the day before Thanksgiving and I’m here in my office still working on cases. The freeways are crazy today and everyone’s trying to get somewhere to be home with loved ones. Most days, I feel like there is not enough time to do everything I want to do.

At the end of a busy day when things get quiet, I get to think about and reflect on what’s important. Most people who come to me for help are often distracted because they are so consumed with their debt problems and they seem to have nothing else to think about. Sometimes priorities are out of order and they lose focus on what really matters.

In my 21 years now that I’ve been helping clients with debt problems, I’ve always been amazed at most people’s resiliency to endure the difficult challenges that they face. A lot of these people are ordinary people like you and me, who, for one reason or another have found themselves in a very challenging situation because it affects everything that is dear to them. Some are facing the possibility of losing their home or closing down their struggling business. Some are grieving over the loss of a loved one or taking care of someone who is ill.

Unless you’ve been in one of these situations personally, sometimes it’s difficult to grasp the reality of what they are facing. Debt problems can cause emotional, marital and even health problems. A lot of people feel paralyzed and unable to move on with their lives. By the time they come to my office, they have put off facing their problems for so long that they just feel numb.

This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful that I’ve been given the ability to help these people in my own way. I am thankful that a lot of these people entrust me with helping them make what could be the most difficult decision in their life. I am thankful for the people who appreciate my time and the positive contributions I have made in their lives. Lastly, I am thankful for our legal system which allows people a second chance at rebuilding their lives and get a fresh financial start. Where would most people be without this opportunity?

We need to be thankful that we live in a country where people who have made mistakes are still treated with dignity no matter how much they have messed up. Life is not perfect and neither are we. Lastly, I am thankful for all my friends and family who have supported me and everything that I do. I feel blessed to have them in my life.

Take time to count your blessing this Thanksgiving. Don’t focus on what you’ve lost. Instead, focus on what you have left. Hug your family and friends and tell them that you love them. That’s what really matters regardless of what you are going through as you read this article.

