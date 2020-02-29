Why filing bankruptcy is not as bad as most people think

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

FILING Bankruptcy is a serious decision for most people. Although almost a million people file Bankruptcy in every year, most don’t have a clue about how the process works until they actually consult with an attorney. Confusion often results from hearing conflicting personal opinions from people they know. Sad to say, well-meaning friends and family often give the wrong advice and the results can sometimes be disastrous. Remember that as much as your friends and family care about you, nothing takes the place of professional advice.

Filing right away may not be the best thing to do in some situations. In other cases, however, it is necessary to file immediately in order to protect property, wages, bank accounts and other assets from being taken by creditors. An experienced Bankruptcy attorney should be consulted without delay when important legal rights are at stake. This is especially true when you have assets that may be at risk if creditors file lawsuits, repossess or foreclose. Judgment creditors may proceed to place a lien against property that you own, garnish your wages or levy on your bank accounts.

If you are honestly doing your best to pay your creditors but simply can’t, the law provides a remedy for your situation. I am not saying that bankruptcy should just be a quick way out of debt in every situation without regard for personal responsibility. What I am saying is that being bankrupt is not often a conscious choice that people make. Rather it is simply a consequence of poor financial decisions that have already been made in the past. There are many reasons why people file bankruptcy. It could be a result of unemployment, divorce, death, illness, disability and yes, sometimes, just making poor financial choices.

But the past is gone and the decisions already made are irreversible. Life must go on. Regardless of what got you to this point, the willingness to accept responsibility for where you are and the acknowledgement of the fact that where you go from here depend on you alone are your first steps to financial recovery. There is no point living in the past, and all you have is the present moment to be able to act and change things going forward. Would that day be today when you finally get sick and tired of your debt problems that you decide to do something about it? Or will you just let things get worse before taking any action? Be willing to forgive yourself for any wrong decisions you may have made while putting your past where it belongs.

Filing for Bankruptcy relief by wiping out debts you can no longer pay or maybe consolidating all your debts into one affordable monthly payment can be a turning point in your life if you find yourself in a seemingly hopeless financial situation. When appropriate, Bankruptcy may be just what you need to turn your situation around quickly and help you get your life back on track. Never lose hope. Like most problems in life, this too will soon pass.

If you are in debt and need to find the best solution for your situation, call toll-free 1-866-477-7772 to schedule a free consultation. We have offices in Glendale, Cerritos and Valencia.

* * *

None of the information herein is intended to give legal advice for any specific situation. Atty. Ray Bulaon has successfully helped more than 5,000 clients in getting out of debt. For a free evaluation of your situation, please call Ray Bulaon Law Offices at TOLL FREE 1-866-477-7772. They have offices in Glendale, Cerritos and Valencia.