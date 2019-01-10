Embr Wave Bracelet to warm up and cool down crowds at CES 2019

Las Vegas, Nevada– January 10, 2019 – Embr Labs, the first company to make temperature personal, is now at CES 2019 in Las Vegas to demonstrate its flagship product the Embr Wave bracelet, a revolutionary new wearable device that helps you feel cooler or warmer in minutes. Sam Shames, co-founder of Embr Labs, and Jake Abrams, Head of Marketing, will be available for meetings January 8-10 at Booth #52934 in the Sands Expo to show the simplicity and effectiveness of the Embr Wave and to discuss the innovative technology behind it, its impact on personal comfort, and future plans for the product and company.

Embr Wave precisely cools or warms the temperature-sensitive skin on your wrist, triggering your body’s comfort response to help you feel five degrees cooler or warmer in just a few moments. It immediately recreates the comforting warmth of hands by the fire or the refreshing chill of an ice cube on your wrist. As the device is specific to who is wearing it, a person experiencing a hot flash can feel immediate relief within moments, while someone walking into a cold room can feel more comfortable.

“We are very excited to be a part of CES,” says Shames. “This is the world’s foremost forum for technology products, and we are honored to bring our revolutionary bracelet to the spotlight.”

The hugely successful Kickstarter campaign for Embr Wave raised over $600,000, more than 6x the campaign’s goal of $100,000. Bose Ventures and Intel Capital have invested in the company as well. Embr Wave costs $299, is available in metallic gray, and ships with a charging cable, microfiber pouch, and adjustable bracelet. For more information, please contact Jeannine Jacobi of Fresh PR at (323) 903-7063 or jeannine@freshpr.net, or visit embrlabs.com

About Embr Labs

Embr Labs is a “feelable” technology company focused on wellness that harnesses the power of cutting-edge technology to improve thermal comfort. The company’s flagship product, the Embr Wave, is an interactive bracelet that allows people to control how cold or hot they feel. It leverages precisely engineered algorithms to deliver temperature sensations in waves, triggering the human body’s natural response to temperature change to help people feel more comfortable. Embr Labs was founded by four MIT scientists and is backed by investors including Bose Ventures and Intel Capital. For more information, please visit embrlabs.com.