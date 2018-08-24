Newly crowned Miss Global Philippines 2018 Mary Eileen Gonzales is a single mom

IT may have happened weeks ago, but we are excited to hear that the newly crowned Miss Global Philippines 2018 is the first-ever single mom winner of the pageant.

Twenty-two-year-old Mary Eileen Palencia

Gonzales, a former Star Magic talent, is a single mom to a one-year-old boy. Gonzales gave birth to a baby boy with boyfriend, actor Johan Santos, a former housemate and 4th Placer of “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2009.

Crowned by outgoing queen Mary Ann Mungcal, she received P 300,000 cash plus another P 300,000 worth of prizes from the pageant’s sponsors. She was also named Best in Evening Gown and Darling of the Press.

Gonzales is no stranger to the pageant scene. She was second runner-up to Candice Ramos in the same pageant in 2015 and competed in the Face of Beauty International held in Taiwan the same year.

Gonzales’ court of honor are: 1st runner-up Cheska Viñas of Marilao, Bulacan; 2nd runner-up Nicole Dichoso, an Architecture student from Olongapo City; 3rd runner-up Charlene Duran of Laguna; and 4th runner-up Alexandra Moraga, a Tourism student from Meycauayan, Bulacan.

Gonzales will represent the Philippines in the Miss Global pageant this year.

Regal Films’ matriarch Mother Lily Monteverde celebrated her 80th birthday last Sunday, August 19, at the Crowne Plaza Manila. As expected, it was a star-studded event, not just from showbiz, but also from politics.

Heading the list of big personalities who attended the celebration were ABS-CBN CCO Charo Santos Concio, Star for All Seasons and Batangas Governor Vilma Santos, Megastar Sharon Cuneta (who was with husband Senator Kiko Pangilinan), Korina Sanchez-Roxas, Ruffa Gutierrez and Angel Locsin among others.

Queen of All Media Kris Aquino, however, had to beg off from

the celebration. On an Instagram post of a video clip and photos of her sons Josh and Bimby with brother Noynoy Aquino (who

attended the event), along with her greetings for Mother Lily, she wrote that she was obeying her doctor’s orders to stay in bed and rest because of her allergies and asthma.

“Happy birthday @motherlilym. We love you very much…(bashers & trolls for sure may masasabi na naman kayo BUT at this point super care bears na talaga ko because seeing my 2 sons growing up to be so loving responsible & respectful fills my heart with so much gratitude),” she added.