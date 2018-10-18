Showbiz personalities running for public seat in next year’s election

Please select a featured image for your post

IT’S a known fact that show business and politics seem to mix very well in the Philippines. One example is Joseph Ejercito Estrada, who became president in 1992 (only to be impeached in 2001) and now mayor of Manila since 2013. He is also running for re-election next year.In the past, many showbiz personalities ran — and won — for public office, and next year’s election is no different. Here are some who have filed for their candidacy:

• Action star and former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla – Running for senator, although he is still imprisoned at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame because of his ongoing plunder case.

• Actor Richard Yap – The 51-year-old filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) to run as congressman for the North District of Cebu. Richard is running under the Barug PDP-Laban party.

• Former TV5 host and presidential son Sebastian “Baste” Duterte – Running for vice mayor of Davao City, in tandem with his sister, incumbent Mayor Sara Duterte.

• Former GMA News anchor and senior reporter Jiggy Manicad is running for senator under the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) party.

• Three-term Bulacan Vice Governor and actor Daniel Fernando is running for the gubernatorial seat next year.

• Former action star and incumbent first district representative of Makati Monsour del Rosario is running for vice mayor under the party of former Mayor Junjun Binay.

• Former actress Maricel Morales is running for councilor in Angeles Pampanga.

• Comedian and stage actor Lou Veloso is running for councilor in Manila

• Former actor (and father of Kapamilya heartthrob Daniel Padilla) Rommel Padilla filed his COC for Nueva Ecija congressman.

• Actress Sheryl Cruz is going into politics for the first time. She filed her COC for her bid as councilor in the 2nd district of Manila.

• Actor Yul Servo is seeking another term as congressman. In Quezon City, actor and 2nd district Representative Alfred Vargas is seeking to be re-elected as well.

• Three-term Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista is seeking a seat in Congress, according to his brother, Councilor Hero Bautista.

• Director and incumbent Representative Lino Cayetano is running for Mayor of Taguig City.

• Isko Moreno, former matinee idol and former Manila vice mayor is running for mayor in Manila.

• Star for All Seasons and incumbent Batangas 6th district representative Vilma Santos is running for re-election.

• Actress and dancer Rochelle Barrameda is running for Paranaque councilor, as well as actor Dominic Ochoa.

• Actor and incumbent Cavite vice governor Jolo Revilla is running for re-election.

• Jukebox Queen Imelda Papin is running for vice governor of Camarines Sur.

• Comedia Long Mejia is running for Camarines Sur councilor.

• Actor Gary Estrada is running for vice mayor of Cainta.

• Actor and incumbent Ormoc mayor Richard Gomez is running for re-election. His wife, actress and incumbent Leyte 4th district representative is also running for re-election.

• Lani Mercado, actress and incumbent Bacoor mayor is running for re-election.

• Lito Lapid, actor and former senator is trying another run for the senate.