Zanjoe Marudo shows his comedic timing in new film with Empoy Marquez

Concert King Martin Nievera will be the guest performer for TFC’s Unity Cup Golf Tournament at the Gala Night Awards on Saturday, August 4. The event is sponsored by ABS-CBN/The Filipino Channel for the benefit of Bantay Bata.

Jak Roberto is the newest talent of GMA 7/Pinoy TV and is one of the leading men of Bea Binene in the teleserye, “Inday Will Always Love You.”

THERE’S a new comedy tandem in showbiz with the team-up of Zanjoe Marudo and Empoy Marquez in the new Star Cinema movie, “Kusina Kings.”

According to the two actors, it wasn’t difficult to get that comedic timing between them because it just comes out naturally on set.

“Nagwo-work na kung paano kami sa totoong buhay. Ganun na rin ang dapat gawin namin sa movie lalo na ito ang una naming tandem,” said Zanjoe.

“On-cam, off-cam, ganun kami ni Z. Yung batuhan namin ng linya…Wala kami hinahanap na bagong ano…Nandun na sa reality ang dapat namin ikilos sa shooting namin,” added Empoy.

Since the two have already worked together in other projects, they know each other quite well to make it easy to get that chemistry onscreen. Zanjoe shared that his first project with ABS-CBN was with Empoy, along with other films.

“Ganun kasi kapag may nakita ka na isang tao kahit bago kakilala pa lang parang makikita mo agad ang connection,” Zanjoe said. “Siguro dahil pareho kami taga-probinsya at laking kalye, nagkokonek agad kami parehas.”

Being a model and then actor originally, Zanjoe has less experience in making people laugh. However, Empoy commented that he was able to see Zanjoe’s comedic skills in “Kusina Kings.”

“Yung pagmamahal niya sa trabaho, yung dedication niya… Nakita ko na versatile siyang actor. Puwede sa drama, puwede sa comedy. Kahit saan puwede siya,” Empoy said.

Congratulations are in order for celebrity couple Aubrey MIles and Troy Montero for they are expecting another child. The wonderful news was shared by the actress on Instagram by posting a mock movie poster entitled, “The New Roommate.” The two also revealed that the newest addition to the family will arrive next year.

This is sexy star’s third pregnancy. She already has two kids — one from a previous relationship and another one with Troy.

Aubrey does not see any complications with her pregnancy, since she has been living a healthy and active lifestyle. The couple also has been making headlines after posting casual naked photos for their fans on Instagram.

Actress Lotlot de Leon is now engaged to her boyfriend of almost six years, Lebanese businessman Fadi El Soury. Fadi proposed to the actress last Sunday, July 15, while they were having dinner at the Nature Wellness Village in Tagaytay City.

In an interview with PEP.ph, the actress said that she was suprised when the waiter put a dessert plate for her with the words “Marry Me!”

“Para akong nablangko for a while!,” Lotlot said, adding that although she knew that Fadi was planning to propose to her, she wasn’t sure when.

As for Fadi, he shared that he didn’t say anything when it happened. He just went down on one knee and then told Lotlot, “Don’t cry.”

According to the couple, they are planning for a beach wedding, sometime in December.

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!