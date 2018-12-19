CCYP, Asian Journal partner for the 2019 Asian American Expo

LUNAR New Year is upon us, so the Asian Journal is proud to announce that it is partnering up with CCYP Media Network for the exciting 2019 Asian American Expo at the Pomona Fairplex on January 19-20.

The Asian American Expo, which is known as the largest Lunar New Year celebration in the United States, will be celebrating its 38th anniversary and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The expo is a celebration and promotion of the richly diverse communities linked to the Lunar New Year, including the Chinese, Taiwanese, Cantonese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Filipino, Malaysian, Indonesian and Thai cultures.

For its 38th expo, CCYP wanted to “modernize” the event as well as further promotion of “cultural diversity,” said Gorden Kao, director of CCYP.

On deck so far are more than 1000 vendors, three massive food pavilions and 48 scheduled entertainers occupying eight performance stages. CCYP’s goal of diversifying the expo from a primarily Chinese-centric event to a “cultural village” representing more Asian cultures, including the Filipino-American community.

“We’re looking to establish a cultural village for the Asian American Expo 2019, so you see there’s a lot of moving parts going on because for me, it’s important for CCYP to collaborate with a lot of different organizations and people from different cultures to truly represent each group,” Kao said, adding that the collaboration with the Asian Journal was to bring in the Filipino-American flavor to the expo.

Asian Journal Publications, Inc. — along with its properties, Balikbayan Magazine and the Travel, Trade Consumer Expo — is one of the leading Filipino-American media organizations with a global presence, and it is honored to be a sponsor for what promises to be the biggest Asian American Expo ever.

As if the expo couldn’t get any more exciting, ANIME Impulse will host its 4th convention at the expo where Anime fans are welcome to cosplay as their favorite characters! Fans also have the chance to meet their favorite cosplayers, play a wide range of vintage and new video games at the new gaming corner and sign up for the Cosplay Contest and the Cosplay Parade.

Another anticipated showcase is the return of BlushCon, a massive gathering of more than 20 of the most prominent brands in makeup and skincare that boast more than 70 beauty influences across the world. Back for its second appearance at the expo, BlushCon is sure to please makeup enthusiasts who will get a first-hand look at the current trends sweeping the world of beauty and fashion.

The Asian Journal is proud to represent the Filipino-American community in what will surely be a memorable fun-filled weekend for the whole family.

The 38th annual Asian American Expo will take place from Saturday, Jan. 19 to Sunday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pomona Fairplex at 2705 Fairplex Dr., Pomona, CA 91768.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.aaexpo.com.