Tough Mudder Philippines Brand Ambassadors Xian Lim Gets To Experience Tough Mudder In Scotland



Manila, Philippines – Actor Xian Lim, Tough Mudder Philippines Brand Ambassador, got to experience Tough Mudder in Scotland just recently. In his Instagram account, Xian got to share his experience to his close to a million followers.

Tough Mudder Scotland 2018, which was held at the Drumlanrig Castle & Estate in Thornhill, Scotland, served as the backdrop for the full course length of 10.6 miles, and 27 obstacles, which was enjoyed by 11,000 participants.

Xian Lim got to try obstacles such as Mud Mile, Devil’s Beard, Bale Bonds, Hero Walls, Skid Marked, Birth Canal, Sewer Rat, Kiss of Mud, Funky Monkey, Kong Infinity, among others.

Tough Mudder Philippines Brand Ambassador Xian Lim says, “Alone we can do little, but together we can do so much more. That’s what I learned here at Tough Mudder. It is absolutely an amazing experience we had here in Scotland…I can’t wait for July 21-22, when we finally have Tough Mudder in the Philippines.”

Proactive VP Justine Cordero says, “We wanted to bring our Tough Mudder Philippines Brand Ambassador Xian Lim to Scotland, so he can try the various obstacles himself, most of which, we will be bringing to the Philippines this July 21-22, 2018, at Portofino Amore, in Alabang. This will also be the first Tough Mudder which will be mounted in South East Asia.”

“Our Brand Ambassador Xian Lim was also able to experience himself how the thousands of participants, who didn’t know each other, helped each other out in going through the various race obstacles; espousing values of teamwork and cooperation. The Philippines will finally have that Tough Mudder experience this coming July 21-22, 2018.”

Tough Mudder Legionnaire Chris James, who has joined 81 events in the past, and who also helped Xian in some of the obstacles, says, “It’s all about fun, it is like being a kid again. It is a fantastic thing to do, and there’s nothing else like it. You get to be human and have fun. It doesn’t matter how rich you are, how poor you are, or what your background is. Everyone just has a really good time, and that’s what it is all about. That’s why I keep on coming back. Helping people is a fantastic thing, by just being putting your hand out, someone else will pull you up.”

“Tough Mudder brings out something tribal and fantastic…it creates a community where people help each other out. And you don’t tend to see that out there in the real world sometimes,” ends James.

For a quick overview, the event hub and start chute will be at Portofino Amore, Vista Land, located at Daang Hari Road, in Alabang. The course will take in parts of the recently enhanced bike trail along with the rolling hills and various varieties of mud in the adjacent farmland. Tough Mudder course designers have set about creating a challenging, creative and muddy course, combining elements of the natural surroundings and land shaping a few more for your muddy pleasure. The course is as challenging as it is picturesque.

Tough Mudder 5K Basic is priced at P1,700, and comes with an event singlet, racebib, finisher’s shirt and finisher’s headband. While the Tough Mudder Half – Basic is priced at P2,900 and comes with an event singlet, racebib, finisher’s shirt and finisher’s headband.

The Tough Mudder 5K – Premium is priced at P3,200, and comes with an event singlet, race bib, drybag (10L), towel, finisher’s shirt and finisher’s headband.

Finally, the Tough Mudder Half-Premium is priced at P4,400 and comes with an event singlet, racebib, drybag (10L), towel, finisher’s shirt and finisher’s headband.

Tough Mudder in the Philippines is held in partnership with Proactive Sports Management, a sports events company which started in 2012, and is known in the industry for staging various marathons and mass participation events.

Registration is ongoing, for more information, please visit www.toughmudder.ph and FB/ToughMudderPhilippines.

