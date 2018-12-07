Warner Bros and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ director team up to tell Arnel Pineda’s journey

CRAZY Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and Warner Bros are set to create a documentary that will showcase the life of the iconic ’80s arena rock band Journey’s lead singer, Arnel Pineda.

In an article from Deadline, Chu expressed his desire to portray the “fairy tale and triumph of the human spirit” as he envisioned the upcoming documentary. He also noted that he is a fan of the band’s music.

“The success of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ has blown my mind and set me on a path to champion more unique inspirational stories that represent new perspectives from all around the world,” Chu said.

The documentary will tell the tale of Arnel Pineda, a Filipino singer who was discovered on YouTube by Journey co-founder Neal Schon after the original lead singer Steve Perry left the band.

“I am excited to be bringing the audience along on this incredible story with my partners at Warner Bros who have been a leading champion of diverse voices in front and behind the camera,” Chu added.

The studio is planning to license the original Journey tunes, most written by Perry and Schon. Warner Bros has acquired rights to “Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey” — a 2012 documentary that initially shone a light to Pineda’s impossible rise.

“An unlikely hero, an undeniable talent, the power of music and a worldwide stage (literally) have all the ingredients I love about movies,” the “Crazy Rich Asians” director said.

The film will tell the humble beginnings of Pineda as he began singing at 15 years old while hanging out at a Shakey’s Pizza Parlor in Manila. The Filipino talent was discovered by Schon when cover tunes of bands like Led Zeppelin and Journey were posted on YouTube.

Perry returned and took the stage with Pineda, Schon and the rest of the band when Journey was inducted in the Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame. Their popularity continues, with its signature “Don’t Stop Believin’” the soundtrack of the closing scene of “The Sopranos.”

The project will be overseen for the studio by Kevin McCormick. Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen will be the producer for the said film and the team is currently in search for a writer that would best portray the story of Pineda.