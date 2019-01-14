Fil-Am to direct first-ever Pixar short featuring Filipino characters 

Pixar will have its first-ever short film featuring Filipino characters, created by a Filipino-American story artist at its studio.

Bobby Rubio — whose work at Pixar Animation Studios includes “Incredibles 2,” “Up,” “Brave, and “Monster’s University” — is now taking the writer and director’s seat for “Float,” a short film that will have Filipino lead characters in computer-generated imagery (CGI).

“It’s OFFICIAL! I can finally tell you I’m the #Writer / #Director of the #Pixar #SparkShort ‘Float’!” Rubio wrote on his Twitter account on January 10. “I’m so proud to be a part of this program and to be among these very talented people! And I have to give a shout-out to my wonderful and talented crew, Team Float!”

Pixar-Disney on January 10 announced the short film program Sparkshorts, “an experimental storytelling initiative that welcomes new creative voices at Pixar Animation Studios to share their stories,” according to CartoonBrew.

“I see it as a wonderful opportunity to tell my story,” Rubio said in a video released by the studio.

Rubio went on to confirm in another Twitter post that “…those are #Filipino lead characters in my #Pixar #SparkShort! @Pixar’s first all #CGI Filipino characters! So technically, the first #Pixnoys! I am proud to tell our stories. I know what it means to see our culture represented on screen! #RepresentationMatters.”

The story artist grew up in San Diego and earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from California Institute of the Arts. He worked nine years at Walt Disney Feature Animation as a traditional artist and storyboard artist on films like “Pocahontas,” “Tarzan,” and “Treasure Planet.” He also had a stint at Nickelodeon Studios where he was an assistant director and storyboard artist for “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” before moving to Pixar.

He has also developed his own independent comic series, “Alcatraz High” and “4 Gun Conclusion.”

The release date of “Float” has yet to be announced, but the first three shorts — “Purl” directed by Kristen Lester, “Smash and Grab” directed by Brian Larsen, and “Kitbull” directed by Rosana Sullivan — will be showcased at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles from January 18 to 24 following the “The Little Mermaid” feature film presentation.

“I am so grateful to tell our stories. I know what it means to be underrepresented and I hope that my #Pixar #SparkShort #FLOAT will inspire more #Filipino #American stories to come! I’m going to do my best to tell MORE!” Rubio continued on Twitter.

The shorts under the Sparkshorts program will be launched on YouTube in the coming weeks, then will be available on Disney+, the upcoming streaming service that Disney will launch in late 2019.