Jon Jon Briones joins new Ryan Murphy series “Ratched”

Filipino actor Jon Jon Briones will be part of Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix show, “Ratched,” joining a star-studded cast such as Sarah Paulson, Sharon Stone, and Cynthia Nixon.

In an Instagram post on Monday, January 14, Murphy — who is listed as an executive producer — said that the series will start filming in a couple of weeks and revealed the cast list, which also includes Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Judy Davis, Harriet Harris, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer and Corey Stoll.

“On behalf of myself and Ms. Sarah Catharine Paulson who plays the title role and is also a big fancy producer on it, we are thrilled to announce our amazing cast…a true murderers’ row of talent. So many of these actors are supremely talented folks who Sarah and I have both longed to work with,” Murphy wrote in his post.

Briones also confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Monday.

“I can finally share this with you all!!! Honored, excited, grateful and feeling beyond blessed! Thank you sir @mrrpmurphy,” Briones wrote. “And can’t wait to work with the queen @mssarahcatharinepaulson again! And all these amazing actors!!!”

Briones previously worked with Murphy for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” in which the Filipino actor played Modesto Cunanan, the father of Versace murderer Andrew Cunanan (played by Fil-Am actor Darren Criss).

According to Variety, the show has a two-season, 18 episode commitment.

“Ratched,” based on Ken Kesey’s novel “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” will follow Nurse Ratched (Paulson) and “track her murderous progression through the mental health care system,” a Deadline article released last year said.

Michael Douglas, who was a producer of the 1975 film based on the novel, also joins this project as an executive producer.