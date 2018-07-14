‘On Your Feet!’ — musical based on Gloria and Emilio Estefan — lands in LA 

Mauricio Martinez and Christie Prades, as Emilio and Gloria Estefan, in the national tour of “On Your Feet!” Photo by Matthew Murphy

Gloria (middle) and Emilio Estefan (2nd left) join actors Mauricio Martinez and Christie Prades and the cast during the opening night of “On Your Feet!” at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Tuesday, July 10. Photo by Chelsea Lauren

THE hit Broadway musical “On Your Feet” — based on the life story of seven-time GRAMMY® winning international superstar Gloria Estefan and her husband, 19-time GRAMMY® winning producer-musician-entrepreneur Emilio Estefan — opened at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre this week.

The production will be in LA until July 29, before it does a two-week engagement in Costa Mesa at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts (August 21-September 2).

The tour production stars Cuban-American Broadway actress Christie Prades as Gloria Estefan, and acclaimed stage and television actor Mauricio Martínez, as Emilio Estefan.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (“Kinky Boots,” “Hairspray”) and and choreographed by Tony Award nominee & Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (“Jersey Boys,” “Memphis”), with an original book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (“Birdman,” “The Bodyguard Musical”), “On Your Feet” follows the Estefans’ journey to superstardom.

It’s hard not to dance and sing along as the musical features chart-topping, smash hits, including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “1-2-3,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Mi Tierra,” Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” and “Reach,” in addition to an original song written by Gloria and her daughter Emily Estefan.

The cast also stars Broadway veteran Nancy Ticotin (“West Side Story,” “In the Heights”) as Gloria’s mother, Gloria Fajardo; Debra Cardona (TV’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” as Hector’s Mom, “Mary Poppins,” “In the Heights”) as Gloria’s grandmother, Consuelo; Jason Martinez (“Jersey Boys,” “The Capeman”) as Gloria’s father, José Fajardo; Ana-Sofia Rodriguez and Carmen Sanchez as Little Gloria; and Carlos Carreras and Jordan Vergara as Nayib/Young Emilio.

Rounding out the ensemble are Anthony Alfaro, Michelle Alves, Jonathan Arana, Skizzo Arnedillo, Danny Burgos, Sarita Colón, Shadia Fairuz, Adriel Flete, Devon Goffman, Ilda Mason, Claudia Mulet, Eddie Noel, Marina Pires, Jeremey Adam Rey, Gabriel Reyes, Joseph Rivera, Maria Rodriguez, Shani Talmor and Claudia Yanez.

Multiple Grammy Award-winning musicians from Miami Sound Machine are also on the road with the national tour of “On Your Feet!” including Music Director Clay Ostwald (keyboards), who is Assistant Music Director of Miami Sound Machine, Teddy Mulet (trombone), Mike Scaglione (reeds), Jorge Casas (bass), who is Music Director of Miami Sound Machine, and Edwin Bonilla (percussion). The other members of the orchestra include Emmanuel Schvartzman (Associate Music Director/keyboards), Jose Ruiz (trumpet), Stephen Flakus (guitar), Jean- Christophe Leroy (percussion) and Colin Taylor (drums).

“On Your Feet!” which was at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway had 780 performances and made its final show on August 20, before the national tour.

Born and raised in Miami to Cuban immigrant parents, Christie Prades understudied the role of Gloria in the Broadway production of “On Your Feet!” Her past regional credits include “In the Heights” (Vanessa – Broadway World Award winner), “West Side Story” and “The D*Word.”

Mauricio Martínez is an award-winning actor and recording artist, who stars in NBC Universo’s first original scripted TV series “El Vato” (available on Netflix) and was recently seen in the hit series “Señora Acero 2” on Telemundo. Mauricio has starred in Mexican productions of several Broadway plays and musicals, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “Saturday Night Fever,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “Sweet Charity,” and the Spanish-language premieres of “The Last 5 Years” and “Songs From An Unmade Bed.” He made his U.S. theatre debut in Kansas City Repertory’s production of “Evita” as ‘Che’ in 2016.

The performance schedule for “On Your Feet!” is Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

“On Your Feet!” is recommended for ages 8 and up. (Children under 5 will not be admitted to the theatre. All patrons must have a ticket, regardless of age.)

Tickets for “On Your Feet!” are now on sale, and available at www.HollywoodPantages.com/OnYourFeet and www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 982-2787 or in person at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre Box Office (Opens daily at 10 a.m. PT).