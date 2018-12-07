Fil-Am actor Darren Criss nominated for Golden Globe

Filipino-American actor Darren Criss on Thursday, December 6 received his first Golden Globe nomination for his role as Andrew Cunanan in the limited series, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

Criss played Cunanan in the show, a half-Filipino murderer notorious for killing five men, including famous Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1997.

In September, the 31-year-old became the second youngest Emmy winner for the Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor category for his role in the TV drama.

Should he bag the Golden Globe next January, he would be the third youngest winner in the best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for TV category.

In an Instagram post, Criss — who is Filipino on his mother’s side — wrote about his nomination.

“Growing up I always loved watching the Golden Globes with family and friends, so just to be in the room is a thrill — but to be nominated is just insane. What an honor to be included with such wonderful actors. Wow. Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” his post read.

Also nominated in the category are Antonio Banderas (“Genius: Picasso”), Daniel Brühl (“The Alienist”), Hugh Grant (“A Very English Scandal”), and Benedict Cumberbatch (“Patrick Melrose”).

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on January 6, 2019. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host.