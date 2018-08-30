Multi-awarded actor Jericho Rosales heads list of September birthday celebrants

Multi-awarded actor Jericho Rosales heads the list of birthday celebrants this September. He is the lead actor of the newest teleserye on The Filipino Channel, “Halik.”

JERICHO Vibar Rosales, known in the Philippine entertainment industry as “Echo,” will celebrate his 39th birthday on Saturday, September 22, with his wife, Kim Jones. He heads the list September birthday celebrants.

Other prominent personalities who are celebrating their birthdays are:

September 1 – Singer-actor Ariel Rivera, senior tax specialist at Fremont Group Myrna Diaz Cabrera, former Batanguenos of Northern California leader Rudy Manalo, former Mutya ng Pilipinas winner Azenith Briones, and former Fiesta Filipina executive producer Isidro “Sid” Protacio;

September 3 – Philippine Senator Grace Poe Llmanzares, and balladeer Nonoy Zuniga;

September 7 – Journey lead singer Arnel Pineda;

September 8 – Hillsborough socialite and fashionable society matron Virgie Corpuz Gualberto, and Filipina CPA Connie Protasio;

September 10 – Former Miss RP-USA winner and singer Fatima (Helga) Yusuf, and actor JC de Guzman;

September 11 – Fil-Am Democratic Club of San Mateo president Dorie Cachuela Paniza, and Costway products business associate Jonathan Tan;

September 14 – Actor and TV host Edu Manzano, and Kapamilya actor Patrick Garcia;

September 15 – Former Miss RP-USA winner Patricia Tores of Hayward, and the late multi-awarded movie director Wenn Deramas;

September 18 – Asian Journal-Northern California editor Malou Liwanag-Bledsoe;

September 20 – Kapamilya actresses Cristine Reyes and Erich Gonzales;

September 22 – Philippine Delicacies owner Lina Quiambao, and Daly City well-loved political and community leader the late Lina Mesina Susbilla;

September 25 – Computer analyst expert Jun Jun Villar;

September 27 – Entertainment host and announcer Dave Rodriguez;

September 29 – Entertainment producer Frank Sityar, and veteran actress Miriam Jurado of Larry Santiago Movie Productions (and who is now residing in Las Vegas);

September 30 – Former “Pilipinas Got Talent” winner Marcelino Pomoy.

To all celebrants, a very happy birthday!