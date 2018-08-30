Multi-awarded actor Jericho Rosales heads list of September birthday celebrants

Asian Journal
Untitled-4

2

Philippine Senator Grace Poe-Llamanzares will celebrate her birthday on Monday, September 3.

1

Fil-Am Democratic Club of San Mateo president Dorie Cachuela Paniza will celebrate her birthday on Tuesday, September 11.

p6-copy

Entertainment producer Frank Sityar will celebrate his birthday on Saturday, September 29.

p5-copy1

Talented Filipina Myrna Diaz Cabrera of Hercules will celebrate her birthday on Saturday, September 1.

p4-copy1

Actor and TV host Edu Manzano will celebrate his birthday on Friday, September 14.

p3-copy1

Beautiful actress Erich Gonzales will celebrate her 28th birthday on Thursday, September 20.

p1-copy1

Multi-awarded actor Jericho Rosales heads the list of birthday celebrants this September. He is the lead actor of the newest teleserye on The Filipino Channel, "Halik."

JERICHO Vibar Rosales, known in the Philippine entertainment industry as “Echo,” will celebrate his 39th birthday on Saturday, September 22, with his wife, Kim Jones.  He heads the list September birthday celebrants.

Other prominent personalities who are celebrating their birthdays are:

September 1    Singer-actor Ariel Rivera, senior tax specialist at Fremont Group Myrna Diaz Cabrera, former Batanguenos of Northern California leader Rudy Manalo, former Mutya ng Pilipinas winner Azenith Briones, and former Fiesta Filipina executive producer Isidro “Sid” Protacio;

September 3    Philippine Senator Grace Poe Llmanzares, and balladeer Nonoy Zuniga;

September 7   Journey lead singer Arnel Pineda;

September 8   Hillsborough socialite and fashionable society matron Virgie Corpuz Gualberto, and Filipina CPA Connie Protasio;

September 10    Former Miss RP-USA winner and singer Fatima (Helga) Yusuf, and actor JC de Guzman;

September 11   Fil-Am Democratic Club of San Mateo president Dorie Cachuela Paniza, and Costway products business associate Jonathan Tan;

September 14    Actor and TV host Edu Manzano, and Kapamilya actor Patrick Garcia;

September 15    Former Miss RP-USA winner Patricia Tores of Hayward, and the late multi-awarded movie director Wenn Deramas;

September 18    Asian Journal-Northern California editor Malou Liwanag-Bledsoe;

September 20    Kapamilya actresses Cristine Reyes and Erich Gonzales;

September 22    Philippine Delicacies owner Lina Quiambao, and Daly City well-loved political and community leader the late Lina Mesina Susbilla;

September 25    Computer analyst expert Jun Jun Villar;

September 27    Entertainment host and announcer Dave Rodriguez;

September 29   Entertainment producer Frank Sityar, and veteran actress Miriam Jurado of Larry Santiago Movie Productions (and who is now residing in Las Vegas);

September 30    Former “Pilipinas Got Talent” winner Marcelino Pomoy.

To all celebrants, a very happy birthday!

