Pacquiao not interested in fighting McGregor

REIGNING World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao on Sunday, October 7, said that he has no interest in fighting Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor in a boxing match.

“Hindi dapat nangyari yun tapos na ang laban at naghihintay na lang ng decision (I think it shouldn’t have happened anymore since the fight was over and they’re waiting only for the decision),” Pacquiao said.

It can be recalled that the fight between McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov during the weekend was a brawl-filled Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 229. McGregor then submitted so Khabib was named the winner.

“Mali naman si Khabib sinugod niya pa ang mga tao. I think magkakaroon ng suspension or multa (Khabib was wrong to attack the people. I think there will be a suspension or fine),” Pacquiao said.

The 39-year-old boxer and senator, who holds a 60-7-2 record with 39 knockouts, admitted that there were talks about a fight sometime next year against welterweight boxer Adrien Broner, who himself holds a 33-3-1 record with 24 knockouts.

“We are still finalizing everything (about Broner fight). Hindi pa sigurado (It remains uncertain),” the welterweight champion said.

Pacquiao also admitted that a possible rematch with the undefeated Mayweather Jr. was also set next year. However, the eight-weight division champion said that the possibility that he could still face either former sparring partner Amir Khan or American Keith Thurman early next year would still depend on the negotiations.

“It still depends. We are still fixing that,” Pacquiao said as reported by The Manila Times.

The Filipino boxer was said to consider the possibility of joining forces with Mayweather Promotion as co-promoter in the upcoming fights.

Pacquiao’s last fight was on July 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, wherein he scored a seventh-round technical knockout against Lucas Matthysse.