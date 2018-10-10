Give the power back to ‘we the people’: Go out and vote in the November 6 midterm elections

The confirmation process of Justice Brett Kavanaugh just all the more highlighted how divided and angry this nation has been, especially in the last two years.

If you are happy where the country is right now, or whether you have serious concerns how the democratic process has increasingly been hijacked, then do NOT fall into the trap of either complacency or paralysis and resignation. Channel your passion into a mission to give the power back to us, “We the People”, as stipulated in the U.S. Constitution.

“Government of the people, by the people, for the people”, is what democracy really is. This is why if you think the balance of power is now leaning toward one ideology and/or party, and that the system of checks and balance provided for by the Constitution seems to not functioning as it should, then we all need to VOTE in the November 6 midterm elections.

As we have witnessed in the Kavanaugh confirmation process, it is important for us to have informed decision on who to elect into positions of public trust. This should not be limited to the top positions of the executive branch of our government.

The legislative and judiciary are co-equal branches of government and have a lot of power as well in making consequential decisions on how to run the government, the bills to pass, the services to be given to the people, the nominees to be confirmed, the impeachment of the people in power who abuse public trust, etc.

On November 6, each vote — your vote — matters and has consequences.

As the New York Times reported, the 2018 midterm elections, which rolled out “with hundreds of congressional, state and local primaries, will culminate with the Nov. 6 general election to decide whether Democrats can gain control of Congress or if Republicans will keep their hold on the legislative branch.”

What are the chances of the “blue wave “ changing the seascape in the Senate? According to the analysis of the Times, “Democrats hope to win at least two new seats to regain control of the chamber, but their margin for error is slim. A majority of the seats up for election in 2018 are currently held by Democrats.”

Meanwhile in the House race, “Democrats need to flip 23 seats to capture the 218 seats necessary for control of the chamber. There are 194 likely or solidly Democratic seats and 173 likely or solidly Republican seats. The competitive races below are listed by state and district number.”

In the state elections, “there are also 36 governor’s races on the ballot in 2018. With the next redistricting process set for after the 2020 election, winning gubernatorial and state legislative control will be crucial for both parties.”

The exercise of our right and obligation to vote are so sacred and important as they keep our elected officials accountable. If we do not exercise this right, we give abusive officials a pass and become complicit to their transgressions against our democracy.

So, register to vote if you haven’t yet and go to your polling places on November 6. Some states allow early voting and mail-in ballots.

Vote for candidates who represent your values and priorities, who consider the good of ALL AMERICANS and not just a chosen privileged few, who think not only of short-term gains but of long-term benefits to yourself, your family, your community, our nation, and our planet.

Vote for candidates who value honesty, accountability, and respect for all, especially for our Constitution, our democratic principles, institutions and processes.

For more information, go to:

https://www.rockthevote.org/voting-information/

or https://www.usa.gov/election-office.

* * *

Gel Santos Relos is the anchor of TFC’s “Balitang America.” Views and opinions expressed by the author in this column are solely those of the author and not of Asian Journal and ABS-CBN-TFC. For comments, go to www.TheFil-AmPerspective.com, https://www.facebook.com/Gel.Santos.Relos