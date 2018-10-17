Poll insights: Fil-Ams may prefer Republicans in Senate races & be split in House races, but stand with Democrats on issues

KABABAYANS from both sides of the aisle expressed strong sentiments, questioning the results of the 2018 Asian American Voter Survey by the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Vote, which found that while 58 percent of registered Asian Americans overall disapprove of President Donald Trump’s performance as president, registered Filipino-American voters were split 48-48 on presidential approval.

The poll had asked respondents, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?”

Filipinos in America and elsewhere around the world who follow politics in the United States likewise question why Fil-Ams prefer Republican Party candidates (46 percent) in the Senate Race over Democrats (36 percent), while divided in the House Race (40-40).

(Poll question: If the election were held today [who] would you be inclined to vote for?)

Fil-Am Republicans even questioned the poll and demanded that I should report on the specific questions asked, especially with reference to Filipino voters’ responses.

My former classmate at the UP College of Mass Communication Ed Arguelles pointed out, “The survey has some ironic results. Although there are more who [openly] identify as Republicans, they largely favor issues that Democrats support. Very true.

The detailed poll results MAY indicate how the Fil-Am vote will turn out to be in November, especially on public policy issues.

Party Favorability [In General]

Asian-Americans:

Republicans – 34%; Democrats 58%

Filipinos:

Republicans – 48%; Democrats 50%

If you had to choose, would you rather have a smaller government providing fewer services, or a bigger government providing more services?

Asian Americans:

Bigger 44%; Smaller 24%

Filipinos:

Bigger 42%; 32%

Healthcare for All immigrants Regardless of Legal Status

Asian Americans:

Disagree 32%; Agree 46%

Filipinos:

Disagree 42%; Agree 40%

Support for Stricter Gun Control

Asian Americans:

Agree 78%; Disagree 12%

Filipinos:

Agree 70%; Disagree 24%

Raise Minimum Wage

Asian Americans:

Disagree 18%; Agree 64%

Filipinos: Disagree 24%; Agree 66%

Undocumented immigrants should have the opportunity to eventually become U.S. citizens

Asian Americans:

Agree 64%; Disagree 20%

Filipinos:

Agree 70%; Disagree 22%

Restrict Green Cards for Immigrants Using Government Assistance

Asian Americans:

Disagree 50%; Agree 26%

Filipinos:

Disagree 50%; Agree 34%

Party Identification

Asian Americans:

Democrats 38%

Republicans 22%

Independent 30%

Filipinos:

Democrats 34%

Republicans 30%

Independents 22%

