The US national emergency isn’t the border crisis — it’s Trump and his chaotic governance based on lies, vanity & ignorance

PUT YOURSELF for a moment in the shoes of some 800,000 federal workers who have been working without pay or have been furloughed for almost three weeks now because of the partial government shutdown, and are worried about rent or mortgage obligations to pay, sending their kids to school, putting food on the table for their family to eat.

Or maybe you are among those who have been waiting for your tax refund to pay for a personal or family obligation, or perhaps you depend on government services for your business or livelihood or are using the airports for your job or your business. TSA has revealed how this Trump’s shutdown has already been causing security issues in our airports because of the crisis in manpower.

We are all in this together.

The United States of America — we the people, the taxpayers — have now been made hostage by President Donald Trump’s obsession with the border wall that he couldn’t care less about how this government shutdown has been hurting us all because to him, it is either the $5-billion dollar funding for the wall, or nothing at all.

The Constitution mandates that Congress — the House of Representatives, to be more precise — is invested with “the power of the purse” — the ability to tax and spend public money for the national government.

In funding the government, both the Republicans and the Democrats of Congress have appropriated $1.6 billion for border security, but Trump wanted $5-billion to build his ‘beautiful’ wall, which he promised during the campaign that Mexico would be paying for. He has been pandering to his base, whose support and loyalty he has been insatiably needy of for both political and personal expediency, and perhaps, even survival.

As polls after polls reveal how increasingly unpopular this wall is for a majority of American taxpayers, and how Trump and the Republicans are now being blamed for the government shutdown, Trump uses and abuses the sacred Oval Office to make his case with the American people on the need for this wall during a televised address on Tuesday, January 8.

The problem with this address is that his arguments are based on his alternative facts and fabricated statistics to tell the American people that there is a national emergency crisis in the border and that Trump would have to use money coming from other Congress-approved appropriation to pay for that wall.

Trump lies when he and his surrogates in the administration claim that the wall is important to stop the 4,000+ people with ties to Islamic terrorism who come in illegally through the U.S.-Mexico border. He claims these people are there to bring in drugs, infest the country with crimes like murder, rape, etc. — the same argument that stoked fear among voters that helped him win the Republican nomination, and eventually the presidency.

THESE CLAIMS OF TRUMP ARE LIES. These claims have been negated by actual government studies and statistics, fact checked and reported by news media, including Trump and the conservative’s favorite cable news channel, Fox News. Yet, the president and his cohorts continue to knowingly use these dirty tactics to deceive the American people and justify taxpayer funding for his wall.

Facts state that these 4000+ people mostly come through the airports, and not from the southern border. They come in the U.S. legally and overstay. Only 12 out of the 4000+ came from the southern border. Some become homegrown terrorists. This does not even include the terrorism perpetrated by white supremacists American citizens.

The infestation of drugs come through the ports as well, and also through the underground tunnels in the border, not above ground.

Crimes, rape, and other transgressions likewise do not come from people coming through the southern border. Statistics show that crimes in the country are committed mostly by U.S. born citizens, and NOT by immigrants — documented or undocumented.

This unfortunate chapter in our nation’s history is but one proof why indeed we have a national crisis and security threat, both domestically and internationally. But the threat is coming from no less than Donald J. Trump and his accomplices, including people who blindly follow and believe their reality show president who would do anything and everything without regard for the truth, the facts, and the collective good of the American people.

We, the people, should stand up to this president. This has to END.

* * *

Gel Santos Relos is the anchor of TFC’s “Balitang America.” Views and opinions expressed by the author in this column are solely those of the author and not of Asian Journal and ABS-CBN-TFC. For comments, go to www.TheFil-AmPerspective.com, https://www.facebook.com/Gel.Santos.Relos