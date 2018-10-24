Why I am a Republican and why Filipinos should vote for Republicans

By Emmanuel Samonte Tipon, Esq.

Republicans have treated Filipinos better than the Democrats. After the Spanish American War, President William McKinley, a Republican, decided to take the Philippines instead of giving them back to Spain or to a third nation like China or Japan. If the Democrats who opposed McKinley had prevailed, Filipinos would now be eating with chopsticks. Susmariosep.

Democrats double crossed Filipinos. When World War II broke out, Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt called on Filipinos to join the war, promising them American citizenship and full veterans benefits. But after the war, a Democrat-controlled Congress broke the promise, leaving more than 200,000 Filipino soldiers who survived with an empty bag. Que lastima. The Rescission Act of 1946 signed by President Harry Truman, a Democrat, provided that the service of Filipinos in the U.S. military should not be considered to have been in active military service for the purpose of any law conferring rights, privileges, and benefits by reason of such service. Despreciable.

It was a Republican-controlled Congress that granted U.S. citizenship to Filipino WW II veterans. I drafted the bill for my friend Republican Congressman Thomas J. Campbell of Palo Alto, California, who sponsored it. Muchos gracias.

President Ronald Reagan, a compassionate Republican, whom I met while campaigning in California, granted amnesty to more than three million illegal aliens.

The Obama administration went to the Supreme Court to prevent Filipino immigrant children who turn 21 while their visa petition is pending from using the priority date of their parents. The Court of Appeals had sided with the children. Thus, their parents would have to file new petitions for them with a new priority date.

Republican values are the same as Filipino values

Republicans favor life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Many Democrats support assisted suicide and the perpetuation of violent and filthy-mouthed confrontation. Republicans are religious, hardworking, self-reliant, and thrifty. Many Democrats do not believe in the Almighty and rely on welfare benefits at the expense of honest taxpayers. Republicans are conservative and want fewer taxes. Democrats are liberals and like to tax and squander. Republicans hate illegal drugs and dislike abortion. Many Democrats love illegal drugs and like abortion. Republicans want a strong military to protect America. Many Democrats do not give a damn.

“If Democrats had any brains, they’d be Republicans,” writes Ann Coulter.

I say, “If Filipinos had any brains, they’d be Republicans.”

* * *

Emmanuel Samonte Tipon, Esq. is a Yale and University of the Philippines graduate and practices law in Hawaii specializing in immigration and criminal defense. He is the Founder and Chairman of Legal Immigrants for Trump (LIFE) whose motto is “We respect the good laws.” He can be contacted at filamlaw@yahoo.com.