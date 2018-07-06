Filipinos and Filipino-Americans who have won the Pulitzer Prize

Manuel Mogato and Mariel Padilla join an elite group of Filipino and Filipino-Americans who have won the Pulitzer.

Mogato is the second Manila-based Filipino to win the prestigious award.

Carlos Romulo won the 1942 Pulitzer Prize in Correspondence “for his observations and forecasts of Far Eastern developments during a tour of the trouble centers from Hong Kong to Batavia” at the outset of World War II.

In the United States, a number of Filipino-Americans have gained recognition for their work in journalism.

Byron Acohido bagged the 1997 Pulitzer Prize for Beat Reporting on “The Seattle Times.” He covered the aerospace industry and won for his coverage of the aerospace industry, notably an exhaustive investigation of rudder control problems on the Boeing 737, which contributed to new FAA requirements for major improvements.

Alex Tizon won the 1997 Pulitzer Prize for Investigative Reporting on “The Seattle Times” with his colleagues. They won for their investigation of widespread corruption and inequities in the federally-sponsored housing program for Native Americans, which inspired much-needed reforms. Tizon was the author of the viral “My Family’s Slave” published by The Atlantic in June 2017 after his death.

Washington-based Cheryl Diaz Meyer won the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography on “The Dallas Morning News” with her team. They covered the war in Iraq with striking pictures of the conflict.

Define American’s Jose Antonio Vargas won the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting on “The Washington Post” with his colleagues. They won for their exceptional, multi-faceted coverage of the deadly shooting rampage at Virginia Tech, telling the developing story in print and online.

The prize recognizes people who excel in newspaper, magazine and online journalism, as well as those who excel in literature and music competition.