Recent USCIS policy changes: Issuance of Notice to Appear (NTA) Part I

IN June 28, 2018, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued an Updated Guidance for the Referral of Cases and Issuance of Notices to Appear (NTAs) in Cases Involving Inadmissible and Deportable Aliens Policy Memorandum (PM). Beginning October 1, 2018, USCIS will take an incremental approach to implement this memo.

In simple terms: USCIS will issue an NTA where, upon issuance of an unfavorable decision on an application, petition, or benefit request, the alien is not lawfully present in the United States.

A Notice to Appear, or an NTA, is a document that instructs an individual to appear before an immigration judge and is the first step in starting removal proceedings. According to this Policy Memorandum, USCIS may issue NTAs on denied status-impacting applications, including but not limited to Adjustment of Status Applications and Application to Extend or Change Nonimmigrant Status.

The June 2018 NTA Policy Memo will not be implemented with respect to employment-based petitions and humanitarian applications and petitions at this time. Existing guidance for these case types will remain in effect.

USCIS will continue to prioritize cases of individuals with criminal records, fraud, or national security concerns. There has been no change to the current processes for issuing NTAs on these case types, and USCIS will continue to use its discretion in issuing NTAs for these cases.

Now more than ever, we urge people to seek legal and competent counsel especially with regard to their immigration concerns, and in particular, in their immigration applications.

It is important to be vigilant and understand how immigration policy changes may affect you or your loved ones. It is important to consult with a licensed, competent, and experienced immigration attorney who will be able to walk you through your and your family’s immigration questions.

