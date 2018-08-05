Reeves Miller Zhang & Diza is now Reeves Immigration Law Group

We are pleased to announce that Reeves Miller Zhang & Diza has changed its name to Reeves Immigration Law Group.  A new name was required due to the departure of one of the firm’s former partners, who has been appointed as an Immigration Judge with the Los Angeles Immigration Court.

Despite the new name, nearly everything else will remain unchanged.  Our goal will remain the same as it has been for nearly the past 40 years – providing superior legal services to the immigrant community as a result of our exclusive devotion to U.S. Immigration and Nationality law.

Reeves Immigration Law Group is led by the firm’s four partners: May Zhang, Flomy Diza, Devin Connolly, and Eric Welsh.  All four of the partners are certified specialists in Immigration and Nationality Law by the State Bar of California, Board of Legal Specialization.  In addition to the partners, we also have several highly qualified associate attorneys and a professional team of paralegals who welcome the opportunity to help others.

Everyone at Reeves Immigration Law Group looks forward to the continued opportunity to assist individuals and businesses in accomplishing their immigration goals.  Whether your case involves a visa, permanent resident status, U.S. citizenship, relief from deportation, etc., we can provide excellent legal representation.  Contact us today for a confidential consultation! 

