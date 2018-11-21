Thanksgiving is a time for giving thanks

THANKSGIVING is when people step back and reflect on all of the wonderful things and events to be grateful for, and to give thanks to those people who played such a key role in helping us achieve them.

At this Thanksgiving, I would like to once again give thanks to all of the people who have been so kind and supportive of me and my immigration law practice.

Thank you to all of my clients. You are the reason I am able to remain in business. I also know how important your immigration matter is in your life and in the life of your family. I appreciate your trust and confidence in my office, in allowing us to handle such an important matter.

Thank you to the entire Filipino community. I truly appreciate your warmth and support, and I thank you for all of your letters and emails telling me how you enjoy my articles and television show, “Citizen Pinoy.” I am happy to be of service to you, and I will continue to support Filipino events and causes.

Thank you to ABS-CBN, TFC, and the entire crew of “Citizen Pinoy,” who share my vision of providing a public-service program to the Filipino community concerning immigration information. It makes me so proud and happy when people come up to me, saying they watch “Citizen Pinoy” every single week, and have learned so much from the real life stories and questions and answers presented. I thank all the crew of “Citizen Pinoy” for their hard work, dedication, and passion for this worthy public service.

Thank you to all of our friends in the media, who through their prestigious publications, enabled us to reach those who need our services and inform the Filipino community about newsworthy immigration information. You serve as an avenue to help “BRING FAMILIES TOGETHER” and help “MAKE THE AMERICAN DREAM COME TRUE.”

Thank you to my staff. Your tireless efforts and dedication to our clients are the main reasons we can continue to provide quality service to our many loyal clients.

Thank you to my wife, Millie. People say that behind every successful man, there is a Filipina wife. After many years of marriage, I know it’s true. Words cannot express my gratitude for your help, support and dedication to our business. You are the “wind beneath my wings.”

And most of all, thank you to the Almighty. Without His blessings, benevolence, and guidance, none of this would be possible. May He allow me to continue to assist people with their problems, and allow the prayers of all people to be answered and fulfilled.

* * *

Michael J. Gurfinkel has been an attorney for over 35 years and is licensed, and an active member of the State Bars of California and New York. All immigration services are provided by, or under the supervision of, an active member of the State Bar of California. Each case is different and results may depend on the facts of the particular case. The information and opinions contained herein (including testimonials, “Success Stories”, endorsements and re-enactments) are of a general nature, and are not intended to apply to any particular case, and do not constitute a prediction, warranty, guarantee or legal advice regarding the outcome of your legal matter. No attorney-client relationship is, or shall be, established with any reader.

WEBSITE: www.gurfinkel.com

Follow us on Facebook.com/GurfinkelLaw and Twitter @GurfinkelLaw

Call Toll free to schedule a consultation for anywhere in the US:

1-866-487-3465

(866) – GURFINKEL

Four offices to serve you:

LOS ANGELES · SAN FRANCISCO · NEW YORK · PHILIPPINES