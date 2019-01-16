What is immigration services fraud?

IN this week’s column, we will address immigration services fraud that commonly targets vulnerable immigrants community by giving unauthorized and fraudulent immigration services.

Immigration services fraud occurs when dishonest lawyers or non-lawyer “immigration consultants” charge fees for illegal or misleading services. Common examples of fraud include knowingly giving clients incorrect legal advice, claiming to have inside connections to the government that will help clients with their immigration cases, encouraging clients to lie on their applications, or filing forms for immigration benefits without the consent or knowledge of the client.

In some cases, a dishonest lawyer may continue to practice law even after his or her license has been suspended or they have been disbarred.

To check if someone is really a lawyer, you can ask the lawyer for his or her bar license number. Use the bar license number or the lawyer’s name to call the State Bar at 800-843-9053 or search the California State Bar directory here: http://members.calbar.ca.gov/fal/LicenseeSearch/.

If you can’t find someone’s name or bar license number on the website, then they are not a lawyer in California. If the lawyer’s license is suspended or the lawyer has been disbarred, then they are not allowed to practice law in California. Note that this website contains profiles only for lawyers who are licensed in California. If your lawyer is licensed in a different state, you have to use that state’s directory instead.

An immigration consultant is a person authorized by California law to help clients translate answers for and fill out immigration forms. For example, an immigration consultant might help you to fill out a form to get a green card or to naturalize, and submit the form to the government. An immigration consultant is not a lawyer. An immigration consultant is not authorized to represent you in immigration court. An immigration consultant may not provide legal advice, which includes selecting what forms you should fill out or how to answer any questions on the form.

If you have questions about your situation or need legal assistance, please contact Advancing Justice – L.A.’s Tagalog helpline at 855-300-2552.

* * *

Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Los Angeles (Advancing Justice – LA) is the nation’s largest legal and civil rights organization for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (NHPI). Founded in 1983 as the Asian Pacific American Legal Center, Advancing Justice – LA serves more than 15,000 individuals and organizations every year. Through direct services, impact litigation, policy advocacy, leadership development, and capacity building, Advancing Justice – LA focuses on the most vulnerable members of Asian American and NHPI communities while also building a strong voice for civil rights and social justice. For more information, please visit https://www.advancingjustice-la.org/.