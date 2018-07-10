Philippines Hosts Exhibition of Contemporary Art in Southeast Asia

Exhibition:

Ties of History: Art in Southeast Asia

Venue:

Metropolitan Museum of Manila

University of the Philippines Vargas Museum

Yuchengco Museum

Dates:

August 8 to October 6, 2018

Opening Reception:

5pm – 9pm

August 8 at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila

August 9 at the Yuchengco Museum

August 10 at the University of the Philippines Vargas Museum

Manila, Philippines – As the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) concludes the commemoration of its 50th anniversary, the Philippines marks the historic occasion by hosting a contemporary art exhibition featuring ten artists who will represent each ASEAN member state.

The exhibit titled Ties of History: Art in Southeast Asia is curated by noted art historian, scholar, and curator Patrick D. Flores.

It will be held simultaneously in three major art institutions in the Philippines: the Metropolitan Museum of Manila (MET Manila), the University of the Philippines Vargas Museum (Vargas Museum), and the Yuchengco Museum.

The exhibition’s artists from the region will gather in Manila to open the exhibition on Aug 8 (MET Manila), 9 (Yuchengco Museum), and 10 (Vargas Museum) with a series of programs for each venue. The opening reception of each venue starts at 5pm. The exhibition will be on view from August 10 to October 6, 2018.

The project is presented by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) through the Dalubhasaan Para sa Edukasyon sa Sining at Kultura (DESK) with the support of the Office of Senator Loren Legarda.

“Ties of history” is a phrase taken from a document signed by ASEAN’s founding members on August 8, 1967. The document describes “a region already bound together by ties of history and culture.” A region that is “conscious that in an increasingly interdependent world, the cherished ideals of peace, freedom, social justice, and economic well-being are best attained by fostering good understanding, good neighbourliness, and meaningful cooperation among the countries of the region.” The document gave birth to the regional organization, which taken as a collective is the world’s 5th largest economy.

Ties of History: Art in Southeast Asia is a survey of contemporary art, on the one hand. On the other, it is a diligent study of a particular practice. The project selects three works of each artist from the ASEAN countries to be exhibited in three institutions. This enables the exhibition to present a more in-depth look into the interests of the artist and allows the audience from different parts of the city to view the exhibition.

As Flores, who was recently appointed as Artistic Director of Singapore Biennale 2019, explains, “this undertaking…draws attention to the thoughtful and sensitive process of artistic transformation and maturity and tries to avoid the tendency of survey exhibitions to merely select the most popular or the most accessible.”

“It also reminds us that artistic practice is not fully formed but rather gleaned in the condition of constant forming. It is this constant forming that the project endeavors to curate,” he adds.

NCCA Chairman Virgilio S. Almario agrees that “[t]here is much to gain in gathering the talents of the region in order to view not only their works but to also reflect on the realities each of them respond to.” He further emphasizes that “it is a proud moment that the Philippines initiates this celebration of ASEAN artists.”

Almario also remarks on the importance of the ASEAN in the current climate. For him, “[the] ASEAN is a unique regional organization because it aims to be known to the world as one community despite its diversity in religion, race, and culture. In a world troubled by differences in belief, finding peace may be meditated through art that lets us see the threads that string us together.”

Senator Loren Legarda, one of the Philippines leading cultural advocates, expresses her pride with the recent developments in Philippine contemporary art: “Support for Philippine contemporary art is at its peak with our participation at the Venice Biennale for four consecutive years after a 51-year absence, with Dr. Flores as the first curator since our re-entry. This collaborative endeavor further puts the country at the center of contemporary art globally, not just in Asia. I invite our ASEAN neighbors to continue this art project annually or in the form of a biennial in the same manner by which we host political and economic affairs in ASEAN.”

Featured Artists

Ties of History: Art in Southeast Asia aims to identify artists from across generations who have demonstrated both responsiveness and range in relation to the concerns of aesthetic material and socio-historical contexts.

Selection Process

A network of practitioners in contemporary art in the region was consulted in the selection of artists for the exhibition. These advisors include Ahmad Mashadi, Head of the National University of Singapore Museum; Khim Ong, Deputy Director, Curatorial Programmes at Nanyang Technological University Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore (NTU CCA Singapore); Loredana Pazzini-Paracciani, independent curator, writer, and lecturer of Southeast Asian contemporary art; and independent curator and scholar Grace Samboh.

Public Program

The public is invited to join an artist talk and roundtable discussion with the advisors from the region as they discuss contemporary art in Southeast Asia on August 11 at the MET Museum. There will also be a public and education program to feature talks and lectures by scholars of and practitioners in the region in the duration of the exhibition’s run.

For details relating to the exhibition’s education programs, please check our social media pages @tiesofhistory or email us at info@tiesofhistory.org to be added to our mailing list.

–

A project of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) in partnership with Dalubhasaan Para sa Edukasyon sa Sining at Kultura (DESK) and the support of the Office of Senator Loren Legarda

7th Floor Philippine Arts in Venice Biennale Office

633 General Luna St, Manila, 1002 Metro Manila

Tel: (+632) 527-2192 local 727

E-mail: info@tiesofhistory.org

Social media (FB, twitter, IG): @tiesofhistory