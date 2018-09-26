Pia Wurtzbach becomes first Filipino to get Madame Tussauds figure

FORMER Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach makes history again as the first Filipino to be immortalized as a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

Wurtzbach, who recently went through the MTHK sitting where they took up detailed measurements of the beauty queen and photos of her from every angle to capture the perfect reference, took the news to Instagram.

“I have a big announcement! Starting early next year, I’ll be residing in Hong Kong! Well, my wax figure will! So excited to be the first Filipino part of Madame Tussauds! What a birthday treat! Please visit me there. Will be waiting for you!,” her post read.

Madame Tussauds General Manager Jenny You said, “Leading up to this moment, we of course did our own research, and this is our way to showing the Filipino community living and visiting Hong Kong as well as our neighbor SEA cities that we heard them well. With Pia’s sweet, positive and fun personality, we really could not have imagined having anyone but her to represent the Philippines in this way.”

“More than being a queen, she has all the makings of an icon and we’re proud to be able to house her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong for the rest of the world to be able to interact with,” she added.

“When I found out, I was so excited. I couldn’t believe it! In my head, this is something only happens to big stars. I go to Madame Tussauds, so I know what it’s like and how fun it is there. And now, thinking that I’m going to be one of them, I’m very honored, I’m very grateful, and I can’t wait to see it,” Wurtzbach said in a press statement.

She also told Preview that it gives her “more motivation to keep on doing better” and “just keep representing the Philippines as best as I can even after Ms. Universe.”

Madame Tussauds is a wax museum that first opened in Europe back in 1835. It has since opened museums in major cities all over the world.

Wurtzbach’s wax figure is slated to be unveiled in early 2019. She will be joining the likes of Michael Jackson, Barack Obama, Anne Hathaway, and many more.