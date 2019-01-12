A new year’s vow to pay it forward

Let us start the year right by being doing more positive deeds. Let us start by paying it forward.

“’Pay it forward’ is an expression for describing the beneficiary of a good deed repaying it to others instead of to the original benefactor. The concept is old, but the phrase may have been coined by Lily Hardy Hammond in her 1916 book ’In the Garden of Delight,’” according to a Wikipedia entry.

What exactly is paying it forward?

As defined, it is simply returning the good deed done to you to other people. If someone has helped you in one way or another, repayment is done by doing a good deed to another person. The positive energy of sharing goes around to many people thus creating a culture of kindness and gratefulness.

Everything starts with a good deed. A person finds it in his heart to share what he has or simply help someone in need. A good act is undertaken and a good seed is sown. The air is charged with positivity when the good intention materializes into a good act.

Then the recipient or receiver of the good act becomes happy and grateful. He thanks the giver of goodness and shows appreciation. Some may send the benefactor a cake, gift or a token commensurate to the help that was extended.

But for others, this is not the case. Sometimes it is not needed to gift the benefactor material things because they are simply happy to be able to help and do not expect anything in return. There are people who do not expect to be repaid for their kindness.

Indeed, the true kind of helping is not expecting in return.

Let us be honest with ourselves. Somehow, there is some time in our lives when we’ve been helped by other people. I, too, have experienced the lowest point in my life and had no one to turn to. At one point, I was plagued with financial burdens because of mistakes I had in the past for trusting the wrong people and giving without reservation. During that time, a good soul came along, who bailed me out of the dark and helped me back on my own two feet. He came from nowhere and paid most of my debts.

That was so many years ago and now, I practice PAYING IT FORWARD as often as I can. I simply had to help others in order to show my gratefulness. I knew how it felt to have debts because of other people who take advantage of you. I knew how it felt when you can’t pay your utilities nor have money for transportation. In desperation, you had to sell things like clothes just to get by. To be in a rut is not the best feeling ever.

One person after another, I try to help out people in financial difficulties. I may not be as well off as my parents, but I try to give employment to people. I create small jobs but pay a bit more to help people trying to make ends meet. I never dole nor lend out money but I create jobs or errands to make the help. I always try to give a little more — much, much more so it is worth the while.

However, with the giving, I try to instill some positive values hoping I can awaken the spiritual side of a person with the example shown. Repayment for me is not important but I try hard for people to have a sense of gratitude and thankfulness in their hearts. I envisioned a simple driver to be more respectful and sincere in his job. Also hopeful that someday, when he is able, he will pay the good deed forward and help others in return.

And that is how I practice my pay it forward.

Always remember that to be grateful is not simply saying thank you. To be grateful means being sincere in sowing seeds of goodness. Never forget to return the favor done to you by paying it forward so it goes around. Help others so they may help others in return.

Do unto others what you want others to be done unto you.

Pay it forward. Spread more positivity and gratefulness around.

Stargazer is a life coach, aura reader, psychic/clairvoyant, and lecturer on the paranormal. She uses the aura, energies & vibrations as focal points of her psychic readings. Using several techniques involving the psychological, spiritual, paranormal and her own experience of the intricacies of life, Stargazer makes one get in touch with his inner and understand life in a positive manner. Faith in God and belief in self is what Stargazer emphasizes on. Currently, Stargazer is a radio anchor of DZMM Teleradyo, the radio arm of ABS-CBN. Her show “Pinoy Vibes” has been airing every Sunday morning since Sept. 2007. For more information, please visit http://stargazer.ph/.

