A note of gratitude

I would like to thank everyone who came, and those who supported the recently concluded Beautiful Life Celebration 2018 last October 6th at the Quiet Cannon in Montebello, California.

The show’s amazing performances and fabulous guests in the A-list world definitely acclaimed that night as one of the most awaited and prestigious awards nights of the year. The show featured 15 of the most distinguished men and women (of different fields) in the Filipino-American Community. One of the highlights of the night was the coronation of the Queen of Queens and the 10 Most Beautiful Filipino-Americans of 2018. Congratulations to all the queens and awardees. Mabuhay!

