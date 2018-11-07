Circles, cycles and the season of our lives

“To everything – turn, turn, turn. There is a season – turn, turn, turn And a time to every purpose under heaven.” – A song by The Byrds (based on the Book of Ecclesiastes)

IT is November. And we are coming full circle. Again.

A circle is perhaps the perfect geometric structure there is.

Although some would claim the triangle or a square to be better structures because of their stable nature, the circle and all its derivatives — the orb, the sphere, the globe and every structure on earth and in the universe with a core, circumference and radii emanating from the core — can teach and even help us to understand much about nature, human life, its cycles and seasons, and ultimately, ourselves and perhaps, our place in all these.

From the micro to the macro levels, every creative urge in every level —in both the intellectual and the physical realms— begins as a thought and if tenaciously pursued and fleshed out by one’s strength of will and purpose, proceeds from concept to completion as a circle.

Even in the mundane reality of living an ordinary life from day to day, circles and cycles mark the patterns of our lives. Note nature’s seasons and cycles of birth and death, of sleep and wakefulness, of sunrise and sunset, of the waxing and waning of the moon and of the quarter million year rotation of the solar system around the core of our home galaxy, the Milky Way and in the grandest of levels, the movement of a nearly infinite number of galaxies in the universe, the edge of which only the Creator knows.

On the minutest level, the astounding movement of electrons around a nucleus and the wondrous flow of the human bloodstream from and to the heart are cyclical.

As science has found out, blockages, either man-made or natural to the flow or movement in the processes existing in nature at all levels, can create anomalies, abnormalities and mutations, resulting in pain and illnesses in the human body and if uncorrected, result in diseases, debilitation and ultimately, DEATH.

This presents a strong argument for regular exercise and

physical movement, which pumps the smooth circulation of blood flow down to the tiniest capillaries in our eyes and strengthens the muscles of the heart.

Nature moves in cycles. While the earth’s atmospheric cloak adheres to the surface because of the gravitational pull of the earth’s mass, the hydrologic or water cycle will continue to maintain our seas and give us rain to sustain all planetary life — that is, for the time being —unless something unforeseen and catastrophic upsets and upends this delicate homeostatic-like balance.

In a way, the life of our living, breathing planet is reflective of human life itself.

“Life,” according to Einstein, “is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.”

And on that point, we are finding out Einstein is absolutely right.

***

Nota Bene: Monette Adeva Maglaya is SVP of Asian Journal Publications, Inc. To send comments, e-mail monette.maglaya@asianjournalinc.com. To read past articles, click on the link Online: http://issuu.com/asianjournaldigitaledition” http://issuu.com/asianjournaldigitaledition or you can do searches in the least invasive search engine duckduckgo or bing or yahoo even before agenda-driven google.