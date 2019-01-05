Fashion forward: The trends of 2019 

THE time has come when stripes and sheer fabrics were “a thing of the past” — or the past year (2018), so to speak. As we welcome the year 2019, we look forward to the latest fashion trends and forecast that soon to invade the fashion scene.

In this week’s column, I’d like to take a moment to share with you what I believe is going to be so “in” in 2019.

Futuristic and flashy materials are set to make a debut this year. One example would be reflective sportswear. The material that was reserved nighttime bikers and runners is now a major fashion statement. Fashion photographers have spotted Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid wearing athletic suits with an iridescent hue. Sequins are also in this year. There is a multitude of ways to wear them, but I suggest you opt for a more gently beaded style.

And since we are on the subject of seeing much of these patterns and materials this year, I thank the fashion gods for allowing cycling shorts and/or short shorts to say farewell – about time! This year, sensible (meaning: looser) shorts will be stealing the show.

Taking a cue from cycling shorts that are making its way out in 2019, skinny jeans are also set to be a thing of the past. Now, after mom and straight-leg denim reigned 2018, wide-leg silhouettes are making their way to the forefront. The tie waist details are also very trendy lately. While seatbelts on tops and dresses aren’t new, the tie waists on trousers, skirts and denim feel fresh and chic. They are easy to style with crop tops and tucked-in blouses. Paper bag waists are a key detail as well. The flirty ruffled skirts as well as wrap style miniskirts and pencil midi styles that feature ruffles, tiers, and flounces will also be making a scene. The more details, the better. Oh, and puffed shoulders and pleats are back!

Looks like bold is the way to go because bold and bright colors are now invading us like never before. The fearless hues will be a trend in 2019 and are expected to grow and glow throughout the year. Also, be on the lookout for vertical stripes and pastels (yes, in that combination), they will be out there in your favorite neighborhood boutiques!

Spring/summer is the season of stripes, more specifically, vertical stripes. When teamed with the aforementioned ruffles and tie-waist details, it creates a fun, embellished look for summer. Color trends are all over the map, but one major theme stood out. I spotted a wide variety of pastels including mint, lavender, blush, mauve, banana, lilac, and peach and neon! I yes, you read that right – NEON!

As I’ve said earlier, these vibrant hues and bold patterns are back with a bang!

I wouldn’t want to break the momentum, so I just have to say it one more time that more colors are set to conquer 2019. A perfect example would be the colorful camouflage prints that are bound to be in our closets for a foreseeable future. While florals, stripes, and gingham are standard spring/summer print staples, camouflage is emerging in colorful and embroidered versions for a modern take on the military-inspired style. To contrast that, a throwback of tie-dye designs is also taking on the trend this year.

Fashion staples such as cowboy boots, woven bags, oversized hats and fashion flats are also showing off in 2019. Cowboy boots are a must-have. Whether you go all out with the knee-high version or swap out your ankle boots for a pair like Jaime King’s, you’ll show your fashion prowess with this celeb-loved trend.

Jacquemus La Bomba hats and the likes of it are looking to be a cult status in 2019. Woven Straw Bags and the straw/acrylic handbag craze launched by Cult Gaia’s ubiquitous Ark bag in 2017 continue with new styles that include round shapes, ring handles, and picnic-inspired silhouettes. And before I forget, fancy stiletto heels will be bidding us goodbye for now, because, the flats are here to stay – yes, finally!

There you have it, my dear readers: a list of things you are most likely to be wearing this year – me, included. And while these are merely predictions and suggestions, I still recommend the best fashion statement of all time – and that is to wear what brings out the best in you. Happy fashionable 2019 to everyone! May you all have a fruitful year ahead.

Monet Lu is a Marikina-born, award-winning celebrity beauty stylist with his own chain of Monet Salon salons across Southern California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Ultimately, Monet is known as an all-around artiste who produces sold-out fashion and awards shows as well as unforgettable marketing campaigns. Monet is also the founder of the revolutionary all-natural beauty products such as Enlighten, your solution to discoloration . To contact Monet, please visit www.monetsalon.com or email him at monetsalon@aol.com