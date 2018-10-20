Federation of Filipino Rosary Group-Orange County celebrates 25th year

“As Filipinos are mostly Catholics, estimated to be about 85 percent of the entire population, many celebrations and cultural practices are rooted in

the Catholic faith and its traditions.”

It has been said that these 5 F’s define the Filipino: Family, Faith, Fiesta, Food, and Friends.

If a non-Filipino can understand and appreciate this unique DNA, he can be loved by his Filipino friends, instantly. No other nationality can come close to this penchant for these “F” things mentioned above.

It is apparent that most Filipino social gatherings revolve around those things, especially during birthdays, christenings, weddings and even during funeral services or celebration of life for a deceased family member. As Filipinos are mostly Catholics, estimated to be about 85 percent of the entire population, many celebrations and cultural practices are rooted in the Catholic faith and its traditions. Most events of many towns or regions revolve around fiestas and/o religious events like processions and the praying of the Rosary, as an integral part of community events. This legacy of Filipinos' devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of Christ, whom they also address as their own Mama MARY, remains as the centerpiece of countless religious processions.

In Orange County, for instance, this devotion to the Blessed Mother is alive and quite vibrant, under an umbrella organization called the Federation of Filipino Rosary Groups of Orange County, (FFRGOC). This year, the FFRGOC is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. Organized in 1993 as an offshoot of the Federation of Rosary Groups in Los Angeles, FFRGOC has grown to about 1,500 families grouped into geographical areas with 52 families each. Several areas make up a chapter, headed by a director, (this writer is one of them) that represents that chapter in the countywide Board of Directors. Every week, families in each area take turns in hosting and praying the rosary in the host’s home. After the rosary prayer, a “despedida” or farewell dinner is served by the family host before the statue of the Virgin Mary is transferred to another member’s house. This tradition has been done religiously the last 25 years and often served as a night-out dinner “date” for many couples as well.

As the second and third generations of Fil–Ams are slowly embracing this tradition, it is expected that this practice could last for another 25 years or longer.

On Saturday, October 20, the largest annual “Living Rosary Rally” program of FFRGOC will be held in the newly acquired Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, where a special mass to be officiated by no less than the Bishop of Orange, the Rev. Kevin Vann, con-celebrated with about a dozen priests (mostly Filipinos) at 11 a.m. Before the mass, hundreds of FFRGOC members will participate in praying the rosary. Each “bead” of all the five decades of the rosary will be represented and prayed by a different person. Each decade will be recited in different major dialects of the Philippines. All the participants, young and old, will form a huge “rosary-like circle” in the manicured lawn near the Cathedral’s Arboretum.

After the “living rosary” prayer, the procession will start, followed by flower offerings and petitions to the Blessed Mother. Then, the concelebrated mass will be held, joined by the FFRGOC choir.

As there cannot be a gathering of Filipinos without food, a lunch reception for the estimated 800 guests will follow. Anyone is welcome to join us in this public event.

The FFRGOC has connected many Catholics all over the Diocese of Orange in its 25 years of existence. The original spiritual adviser, Father Juan Caboboy, originally from Samar, is still with us and continues to be its Spiritual Adviser. He has been assigned in several parishes of the diocese, from St. Nicholas Church in Laguna Hills, to St. Bonaventure in Huntington Beach, to St. Columban’s in Garden Grove, and currently as the Pastor of Holy Family Church in Seal Beach, California Many of the leaders, while physically able, like Irene Alzate, the first president, Ely Ruiz, Lino Aldana, Joe Arevalo are still active in their own areas, still helping FFRGOC as much as they can especially during events like the October Living Rosary Rally, the Simbang Gabi, and the annual feast of the first Filipino Saint, San Lorenzo Ruiz, a devout Catholic who was killed in Japan for refusing to renounce his faith, in 1637.

Another FFRGOC project is the continued financial support of Philippine seminarians that has resulted into having several seminarians ordained as priests. The federation continues to raise funds so that more seminarians can be supported to increase the number of ordained priests to serve the growing Catholic population all over the world.

Our current president, Debbie Gonzales, is working hard to bring the federation to the 21st century, by planning the updating the FFRGOC constitution and by-laws, to allow better governance and succession of its leaders, who are all volunteers from all over the county. She also plans to implement a much needed website for better dissemination of relevant information in a timely fashion. Another aspect that she wants to initiate before her term is over is to engage the next generation (millennial) Fil-Ams, in an event where they can be significant active participants.

With close to about 45,000 Fil-Ams living in Orange County, and our second and third generations of U.S.-born children, the future one of the biggest organizations of Fil-Ams in California remains bright. This writer believes that FFRGOC, can be also be a great catalyst for a positive change as it seriously considers to sprinkle its activities beyond the praying of the rosary to enhance the quality of the Fil-Am life. As one who has been in the county for about four decades, I believe that FFRGOC will remain as the strongest glue that binds the Fil-Ams in Orange County. The Diocese of Orange has approximately a million Catholics, and about a third of the County’s population has now recognized the Fil-Am presence and contributions to the vibrancy of the Church. With our first annual Simbang Gabi (Dawn Mass) during December and this October Living Rosary Rally, it behooves all Filipinos, to support our unique traditions and culture.

For more informations, about FFRGOC and its programs, anyone can call its president, Debbie Gonzales at (914) 573-8077 or email her at FFRGdb1@gmail.com or this writer at (714) 746-3088 or email him at ernie.delfin@gmail.com.

Email: ernie.delfin@gmail.com

