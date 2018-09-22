Filipino-American Actor, Darren Criss wins his first Emmy

CONGRATULATIONS are in order for this fine actor for winning best actor – the first Filipino-American to do so.

Darren Criss won his first Emmy for his role as Andrew Cunanan in FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story where he won best actor in a limited series or movie.

He fended off tough competition, including Patrick Melrose’s Benedict Cumberbatch, Genius: Picasso’s Antonio Banderas, The Looming Tower’s Jeff Daniels, USS Callister’s Jesse Plemons and Jesus Christ Superstar’s John Legend.

“Oh, my God, you guys are witnessing the most extraordinary moment of my life thus far. I’m very privileged to be in this room among so many people who inspire the crap out of me, and I’m so honored to be nominated,” he said in his acceptance speech. “A lot of you guys, I’ve been a fan of for such a long time. Actors are really only as good as the moments they are given and the moments they are granted. So I am profoundly indebted to my friend Ryan Murphy for entrusting me with this opportunity of a lifetime and for believing in me.”

Criss also thanked his mom and dad, saying: “Unlike the character I played, I was lucky enough to be raised in a home that was very loving and emphasized the value of hard work, compassion and not taking yourself too seriously.”He concluded by thanking his fiancée, producer Mia Swier.

I have admired this young actor. I like his performance in Glee and just love how he is proud of his Filipino roots.

In his interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the Hollywood actor shared his love for the Filipino cuisine, namedropping his favorite Pinoy restaurant in Los Angeles.

“Tuesday morning, I said to my mom, ‘Let’s go get some fatty, unhealthy Filipino food,’ as you do when you want to celebrate and you’re half-Filipino,” he quipped. He then mentioned LA Rose Cafe Hollywood, a restaurant established by Lemuel Balagot in 1982, before saying: “I go there all the time. It’s very, very Filipino.”

“The guy that runs the place will give you a hard time if you don’t finish your food, like a real Filipino uncle,” he added.

Darren’s mother is from Cebu City. As a young kid, he has always loved music and performing.

Criss opened up about stepping into Cunanan’s shoes for the acclaimed Murphy-directed and -produced series. Though Cunanan murdered fashion designer Gianni Versace in July 1997 — and killed himself not long after — Criss explained how he learned to sympathize with his infamous character.

“I had a friend tell me when I got the part, ‘You’re playing the gay boogeyman,’ he said. “I was like, ‘Excuse me?’ He was like, ‘When he was on the run, we would all spook each other [by saying] Andrew Cunanan is going to come get you.’ The things that are said about him in the show aren’t crazy.”

“Andrew didn’t really creep me out as much as he broke my heart. He had so much potential, but somehow went from being a bright, promising young man to a murderer,” said the actor. “He felt like he was nothing and had nothing in the world.”

When it came to playing Cunanan, Criss wanted to make sure he was portraying all of the complex aspects of his character, which included everything from killing in cold blood to singing Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” at the top of his lungs in his car.

“Human beings are so complex,” he said. “We are capable of so many different emotions and the reasons behind those emotions. I’m not asking people to empathize or pardon anything that Andrew has done, but I do like people unconsciously figuring out how much they can relate to this person whether how little or how much.”

He added: “It is my job to humanize him, but the hope is that we’re not glamorizing anything.”

Well, that explains why this guy deserves the award. He gave it his all and just dedicated so much to make sure he gives justice to his role. Something, I believe, is very Filipino of him.

To Darren Criss: I can’t wait to see more of you in the Hollywood scene. Good luck and continue making us proud.

***

Monet Lu is a Marikina-born, award-winning celebrity beauty stylist with his own chain of Monet Salon salons across Southern California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Ultimately, Monet is known as an all-around artiste who produces sold-out fashion and awards shows as well as unforgettable marketing campaigns. Monet is also the founder of the revolutionary all-natural beauty products such as Enlighten, your solution to discoloration . To contact Monet, please visit www.monetsalon.com or email him at monetsalon@aol.com