Find your place under the sun and shine

IN my many years of counseling and looking through people, one of the most common of all questions is this: “Where am I heading for in life?” or “What is destined for me?”

For most, this question bothers them and affects major decisions in their lives. They either stall or make hurried decisions, thinking that they are on the right track. But how will you know you are on the right path?

It’s simple if you can follow these steps.

First, make an assessment of what have you achieved in life. What have you conquered and overcome? Where have you been? Then look back and see whether you have reached what you aimed for. If there was any achievement, was it much or was it too little or not enough at all?

Then, if you feel the inadequateness, identify where you have gone wrong. Be humble enough to assess truthfully what else you can improve on and be open to the transformation. What you can achieve must be based on what you are capable of or is capable of learning. Never try to aim for the heavens that are unreachable by you. In short, make a goal that you can realistically reach.

After being able to assess your achievements, strengths and weaknesses and identify your realistic goals, it is now time to ask ourselves, “Do I really want this? Is this what I need in life?”

Second, set your goal and do it. If the goal set is what you really like, act on it.

You cannot achieve if you just let dreams as dreams. You cannot reach heights if you do not move.

In achieving these goals, you have to do your best. It is never half-half nor controlled enthusiasm. One has to give whatever s/he can and to the best s/he can.

Third, watch out for the signs. There is such a thing as destiny or fate. If it is meant to be, it will be. What is not meant for you, will never happen no matter how hard you try.

If one field is really for you, signs will be evident and you will be led to that specific endeavor. Things will be easier.. smoother. The path that is meant for you will simply unfold and things will unravel with ease. There will be no opposing forces at all.

Fourth, be yourself. Never envy others nor try to copy them.

Always be who you really are and never walk in the shadow of someone else. Copying others will make you a sorry copycat. Remember that you have strengths that others don’t have and they have attributes you don’t possess either.

I often hear young people say that they want to be like me… and want to learn how I do things. I simply smile because our paths will never ever be the same. When people ask me if they could develop their extrasensory skills, I never get in the way and say no. Of course, they could always try and learn stuff that I learned several years ago to develop my skills as a psychic. But we will never be the same.

One’s success can never be duplicated. It can either be unparalleled or exceeded. One’s shoe will never fit the same with another because of differences in size and appearance.

What is destined for one will never be the same for another. As simple as that.

Fifth, compete only with yourself. Competing with others should never be your goal. It is a much better world if you try to better what you have achieved every year. By doing so, you are setting your standards basing on what you are capable of.

As an outcome, there will be more peace and less hostility at work. People will not be at each other’s throats in competition. There will be more helping and sharing around everyone else.

And lastly, sixth, have faith.

Bring God along your journey and let Him steer you to success. A God-fearing person is more humane and conscious of his actions. Be easy to forgive and move on with simple problems in life. Just walk in the path of Karma — when you are aware of the consequences of your actions.

Find your own place under the sun and shine in its brilliance.

