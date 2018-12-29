Fixing the energies in your home (Part 2 of 2)

IN my last column, I shared with you simple tips on clearing energies in your homes. Here are more tips to keep energies of your house positive.

I always practice the 4 S’s: SOUND, SMOKE, SALT and SPIRITUALITY. Let me guide you how to use them.

Sound

Sound disturbs the soundwaves within an area. When a room is unoccupied, negative entities love to dwell in quiet, undisturbed places. To avoid such entities occupying your empty rooms, keep a radio on that plays upbeat music or a non-stop talk show 24/7.

You may also ring bells from time to time as you enter empty rooms. Upon entering, ring the bell a lot of times, go clockwise from the door, reach the corners and continue till you make a full circle to the door. If you don’t have a bell, do some clapping. Make loud, air full sounds while you clap.

Put chimes all around the house so that it can swing and create sounds all throughout the day if the wind blows.

Smoke

Burning incense is such a delight for me. As I travel, I look out for incense that is native to the place or country.

There are different kinds of incense. More popular with the Filipinos is the kamanyang. It is a mixture of myrrh and frankincense. I personally use herbs from the American Indians because they observe proper harvesting timing and do some purification rituals. But I suggest the use sandalwood or kamanyang to clear simple negative energies.

Burn incense in identified dull dark places in your homes and these are; bathrooms, under the stairs, attics, basements, house entrance or front door, back doors, laundry areas and empty rooms.

Salt

In small glass bowls or a shot glass, put rock salt almost to the brim. Put them in the four corners of the room and under the bed. This will keep some entities away. Salt is purifying so it keeps the room positively charged.

Spirituality

For Catholics, put St. Benedict medals on your doors and carry one on you. It would be helpful also to attach one on the clothes worn by a small child. Know what the inscription says and say it when you feel there is negativity around you.

But what if the negativity is more than just stemming out from negative emotions? What if there are occurences, other than the usual, that is felt and seen?

Some negative energies are also caused by negative spirits. And these negative entities have a more significant effect also on people. Some entities may cause sickness, disharmony among family members or sudden changes in behavior by family members. There may be some areas where accidents frequently occur.

How do they make themselves felt in the house? Imagine yourself watching television and suddenly you see at the corner of the eye someone going down the stairs, a shadow moving across the dining area or what seems like smoke traveling in front of you. Perhaps you also hear rappings on the wall, inexplicable markings on the ceiling, dragging of chairs, slamming of doors, doorknobs turning, electronic devices and appliances turning on by themselves especially in the wee hours of the morning. They have a very uncanny way in making their presence felt in a house whatever religious belief you have or status in life.

What then do you do? First, call a priest if you are a Catholic and have your house blessed. Other religions have their pastors or religious leaders do some prayers or casting out.

Never try to do rituals all by yourself because spirits are unpredictable. You are not an expert to do this all by yourself. NEVER try to throw salt where you think there are negative entities. You might end getting sick or the spirit may retaliate.

If, in spite of having the religious bless or cast away the spirit, symptoms persist, you may consider calling on experts. Call on a credible one, not just the albularyo (healer) who would always say there is a kulam (sorcery) or barang (spirit). Some spirits need something and I could always find out what it is.

* * *

Stargazer is a life coach, aura reader, psychic/clairvoyant, and lecturer on the paranormal. She uses the aura, energies & vibrations as focal points of her psychic readings. Using several techniques involving the psychological, spiritual, paranormal and her own experience of the intricacies of life, Stargazer makes one get in touch with his inner and understand life in a positive manner. Faith in God and belief in self is what Stargazer emphasizes on. Currently, Stargazer is a radio anchor of DZMM Teleradyo, the radio arm of ABS-CBN. Her show “Pinoy Vibes” has been airing every Sunday morning since Sept. 2007. For more information, please visit http://stargazer.ph/.