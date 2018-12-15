Fixing the energies in your home (Part I of II) 

AFTER talking about negative energies/entities and how to protect against them, let us now move towards clearing our own homes.

The home is where we stay, eat, sleep and spend time with family. This sacred space should always be kept positive and sacred. As much as possible, good energies must dwell longer in this abode to keep family members in good health and harmony with each other.

But first, let us discuss more what negative energies are. When one is angry and releases emotion by shouting, cursing and/or expressing bad wishes or feelings, the air is automatically charged with negativity and gets stuck in the walls of your room or house.

A person who is in deep depression prefers to close the windows, linger in darkness by not turning the light on, and closes the drapes so as not to see the light. He prefers to sleep all the time or wallow in self-pity most of the day if awake. Now try walking into that room blindfolded and you will feel the emotions left in the air. The negative emotions from the person do a transference of energies to the room itself.

Now to get a better comparison between good and bad energies, do this experiment. Try asking a good friend, who has a more positive attitude towards life if you can visit his personal space like a bedroom or house. Definitely you will be able to feel his positive energies transferred to his bedroom or living room. You will feel more of his happiness and laughter and would want to stay longer because a feeling of warmth that filled the air.

Bad energies are more obvious and easily felt. One can even be visual about the effects of negative energies in a home. Pets can be agitated or plants can be drying out in spite of the care.

Now time to do some quick fixes in your homes — even if there is not too much negative energy, it still pays to do some improvement. Here are simple tips:

Put more plants inside the home. If it dries out and dies, just replace them. Do this until the plant doesn’t dry out anymore. The plant absorbs negative energies emanating from us.

Have a pet. It can be a dog, cat or a fish. A dog or a cat can identify dull areas in the house and they can also help keep negative energies away. If all of a sudden, a fish dies in its aquarium, it must have absorbed bad energies. Replace the fish to keep the good chi circulating.

Keep the windows open and drapes drawn to the side for more light and air. Sunlight and fresh air keep the house from having stagnant energies. We need sunshine to light up our day.

Play relaxing music or listen to inspirational songs on your player. Charge the atmosphere with good positive music that makes a heart smile.

Open the doors of unoccupied rooms to let the sound come in. It also helps from having stagnant air in the unused room.

Color your walls with bright colors. Warm light colors light up one’s spirits while dull dark ones make you feel depressed.

Avoid dark heavy drapes if possible. If there is no need to, draw the drapes to the side to let light in.

Declutter. Throw away unused and unnecessary things. Keep all path areas clear to let the energy flow around properly.

Making your homes clutter free, bright and sunny will help it become more charged with positive energy. Positivity means happiness and happiness brings in blessings! Who wouldn’t want blessings and bounty?

* * *

Stargazer is a life coach, aura reader, psychic/clairvoyant, and lecturer on the paranormal. She uses the aura, energies & vibrations as focal points of her psychic readings. Using several techniques involving the psychological, spiritual, paranormal and her own experience of the intricacies of life, Stargazer makes one get in touch with his inner and understand life in a positive manner. Faith in God and belief in self is what Stargazer emphasizes on. Currently, Stargazer is a radio anchor of DZMM Teleradyo, the radio arm of ABS-CBN. Her show “Pinoy Vibes” has been airing every Sunday morning since Sept. 2007. She can be reached at stargazerphils@gmail.com. For more information, please visit http://stargazer.ph/.