Gawad Kalinga continues to eliminate poverty one village at a time

PART 1 of 2 in a man’s life, there comes a time to ponder and evaluate to find the real meaning of life that is quite uniquely personal to him alone. In his book, “Man’s Search for Meaning,” Dr. Victor Frankl, a holocaust survivor, concluded that a man can endure all the pains, depravation and sufferings in his physical life when he finds and embraces the meaning of his own life that he alone can answer to himself. When we become senior citizens, that is exactly what some of us do.

In his book, “Builder of Dreams” (about Gawad Kalinga [GK] and its founder Antonio Meloto), we learned that Meloto gave up a comfortable corporate life and took that uncommon path and took chances that changed not only his life but thousand others who followed the Gawad Kalinga movement. Through GK, he also found his life’s meaning.

GK is now a household name that connotes positive changes to not only to the Philippines but other countries as well, especially the poor. The GK Movement is now being replicated in other countries like Myanmar, Pakistan Indonesia; and soon in Mexico and in Europe. In its second decade, GK has added programs on social enterprises development in Enchanted Farms as well as agri-industrial enterprises in its Farm Village University in Angat, Bulacan.

Since its first project in Bagong Silangan, Metro Manila almost 20 years ago, GK has now over 2,500 villages spread all over the Philippines, especially in Visayas and Mindanao. It used to be the “outreach program” of Couples for Christ (CFC), but the last decade or so GK has become a separate and distinct non-governmental organization. There are now many non-Catholics who have embraced the GK movement. Doing good, especially working, engaging and partnering with the poor is never the monopoly of any one person or any organization. That revolutionary change attracted more supporters, from across inside and outside the Philippines that cumulatively contributed to the success of Gawad Kalinga.

This writer first heard about this Gawad Kalinga Movement from a fellow Rotarian, Jess Cifra (now a Past District 3780 Governor) in 2004 when we invited him to speak before our club in Cerritos, California. The following year, when I was then the president of the Cerritos Rotary Club, the board decided to support GK by donating money to build one house in the Brookside Rotary International Gawad Kalinga Village in Quezon City. We were also successful soliciting from other rotary clubs in our Orange County District 5320 to donate. Since then, this writer-Rotarian has been a passionate advocate of GK, especially after 5 fellow Cerritos Rotarians visited this Brookside RI GK Village the following year!

With that as a backdrop, allow me to fast forward a decade later.

In 2011, this writer spearheaded the chartering of GK e-Rotary Club, as the first and only electronic-based Club of District 3780 and the second of about 10 e-clubs in the Philippines. As GK is also our “first name,” our initial projects were to support GK mission and objectives especially that we had couple dozen charter members of our GK e-Rotary Club. However, as there were practically no physical meetings where fellowship and bonding of members are nurtured nor program speakers to talk about many interesting subjects, many eventually opted not renew their membership. The members who remained, however, believe and practice the core mission of true Service Above Self. Although our club membership declined, I believe we are doing very well despite the many challenges like many clubs in the Rotary world.

Our GK e-Rotary helped complete a 25-housing in GK Villasis Namnama Village #1 in 2016. Inspired by GK Villasis’ stellar example, GK Laoac Namnama Village # 2 had a ground breaking last year, and as of this writing about half of the 30 houses were completed and given to the poor but deserving family beneficiaries last July 21, 2018.

