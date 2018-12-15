“Heaven on Earth” experiences this Christmas (Part 1 of 2)

THE season that starts from Thanksgiving thru New Year is the best time fine-tuning our true north compass and to reflect on the purpose and meaning of our lives if we can have that needed solitude. For seven decades, this period is indeed a great time to retreat momentarily from this maddening world. This column is one fruit of my own reflection while many people are busy shopping that often causes higher stress and more suicides.

I am one person who dislikes shopping and falling in line just to pay. So, while my family was in the mall, I decided to go on my Prison Ministry class last Monday night. I am glad I did, as it was one of the more meaningful nights I had experienced in this Catholic ministry. Pleasant and thought provoking topics and sharing among the inmates came like the appearance of an unexpected beautiful rainbow inside the County Jail in Santa Ana, California.

Reflecting and discussing the Gospel of Luke, the topic just pivoted smoothly into the blessing or gifts that God gave us, and that we give to God and to one another. Volunteering all these years, I have learned much. Surprisingly I also met very intelligent inmates as well as average and below average intelligence among the hundreds of inmates who attend our classes. They are representative of our population that transcends color, nationality, creed or religion.

The prison population I believe is a microcosm of our society. What binds them are their experiences that led them to where they are as incarcerated people. The hundreds of inmates who attend our Catholic Communion and Bible Studies desire to have a new beginning, and many are successful. Hearing their stories of transformation is quite rewarding that we prison ministers consider as a priceless “compensation” of our time.

Back to the topic of “personal gifts that last” that we had. Touched by the gospel reading for next Sunday “on what we should do” and the virtue of humility as exhibited by St. John the Baptist in acknowledging that he is not even worthy to loosen thongs of Christ’s sandals (Luke 3:10-18), every inmate had a story to share. Yes, women inmates are more expressive and emotional than men and talked much more (if not professionally managed)! Many times, some women are moved enough that they cry while reflecting past experiences.

Two hours of sharing was not enough to hear them all, but here there some highlights that were totally unexpected. One was grateful that she is now in prison — otherwise she should have been dead as most of her previous gang mates are now killed. Another said that her “lovers” were the cause of her being imprisoned, the wrong kind of love that she has chosen. Now she knows that true love is not to go with bad people and do evil things.

Several women prisoners remember their families getting together on Christmas and Thanksgiving and they were happy (Most prisoners, I now believe, came from broken or dysfunctional families, where there are no role models especially a good father figure nor teachers to look up to). Sometimes, inmates have several generations (older and younger than they are) who are caught in web of the prison system. Often their exposure to our Bible Studies is their very first time to hear such spiritual lessons. A majority never had the opportunity (and money) to go to private, Catholic or Christian schools where spirituality and morality are taught.

After school, as there was no healthy environment at home, they find their own peers and form a “family” outside the home where they are “accepted and loved.” Often they are “tested” if they really belong by participating in petty crimes (initially) as a manifestation of their rebellion against society that does not care for them. This situation was aggravated by gang leaders that led them to do worse things fueled by drugs, where they could make fast money for their risky behaviors. Many inmates do not plan to be criminals until they succumb to that temptation to belong by participating in some illegal activities that eventually result into their incarceration.

For many inmates, there seems that they have nothing to lose. But by swallowing the hook, line, and sinker from their gang leaders, sooner or later their lives gradually change from bad to worse, until they are caught by the web of our government justice and prison system that is a huge business enterprise (that is another very interesting but unknown topic for most citizens). By being arrested and then incarcerated may be a “blessing in disguise” as it stops the downward spiral. Hence for a few, they are even grateful to be caught and locked in prison. In many ways, incarceration is better than being homeless, hungry and destitute in the real world. Inside the prison walls food, shelter, clothing and medical care are all provided for, the expense of our “benevolent” government (costing billions of our tax dollars) in exchange for their civil liberties and freedom.

The one that struck me the most was an unexpected but profound statement from an educated inmate who used to be teacher. She said that “presents that last forever need not be expensive to be appreciated and valued more.” Then, she said that since her out-of-state family could not visit her, she remembered fondly those family gatherings especially during the Christmas season, making her quite sad being alone and in prison. For about 22 hours a day, all this woman’s company is her “bunky” (cellmate), who is not educated as she is, and that makes her lonelier. However, in gratitude, she acknowledged that my presence in their weekly Bible Study class that allows them to be out of their free “hotel” room (aka cell) and attend our Catholic services is one of the best “presents” she could have this Christmas! That touched me unexpectedly, as I was giving them five Christmas cards each with postage already affixed on the envelopes (without any pens as it is “forbidden to give them). That unsolicited and grateful comments from another human being in prison was my most serendipitous and priceless “gift” this week!

(To be continued next week)

