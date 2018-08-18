Musings on how to live life

There is much talk about positive thoughts and ideas on how to live life. So many people share tips on how to live a happy life. Some say, pray harder, love harder. But is there really a perfect formula on life and living?

Honestly, there is no specific set of rules on how to live life. For each person, the rules differ. Circumstances revolving our lives affect how we approach living and loving. Simple people may have simplier wants. While the harder to please have more complicated needs.

Life musing #1: Practice gratitude

Gratitude is the acknowledgment of someone’s good deeds to you or any blessing that comes your way. Although the word “thankful” is a synonym for gratitude, the latter has more impact or bearing. It connotes a deeper sense of sincerity with a want to return the good deed in whatever form. To be thankful is just to be happy about something. A person can be always thankful for another yet is not ready or eager enough to reciprocate the good deed.

To be grateful is to be able to reciprocate the good either to the giver or to another person. You are not grateful for the good deeds someone has done to you if you can afford to bite the hand that had fed and helped you when life was hard. In simpler terms, having gratitude is not speaking ill of someone who has helped you a lot nor stabbing him/her in the back with words unimaginable. Gratitude is also not betraying the trust given wholeheartedly to you in the past.

Such is a common situation in the Philippines, where it is part of our culture to help even beyond our means only to be badmouthed by the recipients of this charitable act in the end. “Ikaw pa ang masama (you are the bad one),” in the very end. Or loyalties change when there is naught and the vultures fly to another nest where they can feed on someone else’s food and be recepients of blessings. “Pag wala ka na, iiwan ka na (When you are gone, you will be left).”

When that happens, it becomes a very ungrateful act. Be careful, karma is just around the corner. Energies we sow and the energies we reap.

Practice gratitude with anything and everything you receive. Be it a small gesture, manage to return the good vibes by paying things forward, too. To show gratitude, you may not return it to the doer himself but you may do it to others.

Life musing #2: Treat others with respect

How do you want to be treated is how you actually treat others. If you treat others with respect, there will be little bickering because each opinion will matter. If you know the word respect, you will not judge what you see or hear but you will allow others to have room for standing up and picking up the pieces of their lives.

Respect is simply letting people be, to express whatever opinion he or she has or act in the manner that should not be judged. When you respect your loved one, you will honor his decisions, not necessarily support them but will not get in the way either. Respect is not to impose on the other but allowing things to happen, whether good or bad.

Life musing #3: Practice humility

Life is not always consistent. It is likened to a journey of several roads, different seasons and varied conditions. Sometimes the ride may be smooth or at occasion bumpy and is never the same for two people. There are also instances that we reach the top and at times we hit rock bottom.

People fly high and think so much of their triumphs that they forget people and experiences that contributed to their success. But, you can also attain success even if you believe that you owe no one at all. However, you can never succeed in picking up the pieces of your life or standing up without the help of another. That…is a fact. You still need people going up or when you are at the bottom.

Always remember a humble person is always open and listens. The true mark of a successful man is one who wants to learn more and is open to suggestions, not one who brags about his achievements.

When you are grateful for your blessings and know how to respect people and be humble to the end, you will never be in vain.

I will leave you with my own quote which I follow to a tee: “Walk in silence, move with grace and leave wisdom in your trail.”

