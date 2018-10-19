PACCAL 26th Anniversary exalts human endeavor & community service

AFTER having remarkably established and conscientiously demonstrated its full capacity effort to serve the community and enthusiastically promote the very essence of the mission and vision of its advocacy for a quarter of a century, PACCAL (the Pan American Concerned citizens Action League, Inc.) assiduously continues to serve and deliver the services expected of it.

This Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza Hotel (160 Frontage Road, Newark, NJ 07114) PACCAL holds another grandiose affair, this time to celebrate its 26th Founding Anniversary and Awards Night. Exuberantly inspired by this year’s color motif of black and fuchsia, the much-awaited event is assured of formally clad attendees, a specially prepared sumptuous dinner, highly spirited ambience, and certainly, extended hours of ballroom dancing.

A 501(c)3 non-profit organization and holds the distinction of being the only Asian Provider Agency duly recognized by the Hudson County Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Office on Aging. PACCAL is a member of the Hudson County HIV / AIDS Planning Council and currently a recipient of grants from the City of Jersey City, Division of Community Development, Department of Health and Human Services, Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, Office of the Tourism Department.

PACCAL is also a community partner of Asian American Federation for the US Census 2010 and NYU-Project AsPIRE and Kalusugan Coalition in the study of hypertension in the Filipino community in Jersey City.

Linda M. Mayo, being the pioneering force and founder of PACCAL (aside from being the only Asian elected as Jersey City’s Deputy Mayor) fittingly held the position as the organization’s Founding President since its inception while simultaneously being its Executive Director implementing programs and services until the Executive Director title was duly bequeathed to this writer in 2012 and just recently, the title CEO was also handed to me in April of this year following her lengthy duration of physical rehabilitation after suffering from stroke in December 29, 2017

Incidentally, being ably funded and supported by various sectors straightforwardly give PACCAL the advantage of having the necessary strength and capability to be of service to the community. With these strengths coupled with volunteerism and innately benevolent exertions from its officers and members, PACCAL effectually channeled its vision into success.

Twice a year, the organization holds two big fundraising events: the International Celebration of Women’s History Month every last week of March and its Founding Anniversary Gala every October. The said gleeful social occurrences are duly highlighted with awards ceremonies that honor distinguished various personalities from different fields.

As a traditional procedure, awardees passed through the process of nomination, systematic scrutiny, and final elimination. This year PACCAL’s Screening and Awards Committee came to a noteworthy conclusion of recognizing 19 personalities (from 16 categories) who distinctly excelled in their chosen fields. The true nature of their personalities, how they benefit the most from where they outrivaled their peers, how they influence others by the positive aspects of their status, and how they were able to serve and give back were just a few of the criteria considered. Understanding one’s purpose in the world is not only setting one up for success in the financial sense, but in the spiritual and the way he gives back to the community, as well.

Here are the 19 awardees and the categories they outclassed the rest:

1. Sabrina Ramos – Teen Beauty with a Purpose

2. Ruffy Ronas (Kalye Solutions) – Excellence in Advertising & Promotions

3. Ray Maranan – Excellence in Photography

4. Michelle Pross – Vocal Entertainer of the Year

5. Peter Marco – Excellence in Visual Arts & Prints

6. Jan Paul Pablo – Excellence in Teaching Profession

7. Take The Stage – Most Promising Teen Band of the Year

8. Cherry Marmes Smyth – Excellence in KIDS Education Advocacy

9. Kevin Obate, DPT- Excellence in PT & Sax Virtuoso

10. Ogie and Mel Mendoza – Entertainment Producers of the Year

11. Dr. Restituto Estacio – Exemplary Civic & Social Services

12. Myrna Young – Excellence in Nursing Profession

13. Allan Renier Mendez, DPT – Excellence in Physical & Sports Therapy

14. Dr. Romulo A. Aromin – Excellence in Medical Profession

15. Dr. Manny & Ditas Malasig – Parents of the Year

16. Salvacion Carungay – Senior Citizen of the Year

The awarding ceremonies will be headed by three Honorary Chairs in the persons of Dr. Francia De Vera, Dr. Rosemary Parreno, and Mark Alvarez while Mrs. Josie Harrison, former Las Vegas Lions Club President, will be the guest speaker and Hon. Vice-Consul Tanya Faye Ramiro will induct PACCAL’s new set of officers.

Amid the merriment, dancing, and socialization, the entertainment portion will be provided by world-class performers, a couple of whom are current awardees: Take The Stage, Kevin Obate, Michelle Pross, Asia, and Lirazen Rose.

To add glamor and that distinct glitz to the already dazzling event, outgoing PACCAL beauty queen Denine Miess is set to tender her farewell walk and relinquish her crown and title to Sabrina Ramos, Miss PACCAL 2019.

With PACCAL resident hosts and tested tandem Fiorello Salvo and Amira Allah Arcangel, and music provided by DJ Magic Ed O’Donnell, what more is there to expect?

For comments and suggestions, please email to: gemini0646@yahoo.com.