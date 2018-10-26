PACCAL honors 21 outstanding Fil-Am highfliers and trailblazers

IT was, indeed, an indisputably far-fetched fete that ineradicably marked the elegant celebration of PACCAL’s 26th Founding Anniversary and Awards Night at the posh ballroom of the Ramada Plaza Hotel in Newark, New Jersey last Sunday, October 21, 2018.

PACCAL, (Pan American Concerned Citizens Action League, Inc.) in its effort to relentlessly endorse the truest essence of its mission and vision, never left a single stone unturned and conscientiously scrutinized every aspect of the awarding process and production progression to fully guarantee a well-conceptualized and perfectly implemented program…honoring twenty-one of the most distinguished personalities who are successful in their chosen fields.

Grandiosity and effervescence were already set at stake as in the past PACCAL events but last Sunday’s occasion proved to surpass them all with a myriad of world-class talents that more than added magnificence to the already lavish setting.

Consider these: to justify the recognitions they received, fast-rising teen band TakeTheStage (who recently was tied down to a contract by Universal Records, Philippines) performed with gusto two oldies-but-goodies-up beat numbers; most in-demand saxophone virtuoso and Doctor of Physical Therapy Kevin Obate enthusiastically showcased his vocal and sax aptitudes to the delight of the crowd; while sultry rock vocalist Michelle Pross (better known as Michelle Michelle) wowed the audience with her crystal-cracker vocal dexterity.

As if the first three vocal production numbers weren’t enough to entertain the full-capacity hall during dinner time, the electrifying performance of musician-composer Lirazen Rose effortlessly raised the bar to an unprecedented level only to be pushed farther beyond when WCOPA (World’s Championship of Performing Arts) 2018 Best Female Pop Vocalist of the World Jenn Cuneta gamely rendered a powerful number whilst merged somewhere midway by equally multi-awarded beauty and sensational singer Alyssa Jade Shoemaker… not to mention Alyssa’s breathtaking solo rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Natural Woman.”

Former Las Vegas Lions Club President and philanthropist Josie Harrison, whose glistening image was inevitably eclipsed by her ace comedian son Jokoy’s popularity, bubbly graced the affair as inspirational speaker. Unassuming in her exquisite straightforwardness while aptly fortified with a compassionately munificent heart, she easily demonstrated her magnanimous openhandedness when she voluntarily donated a box-full of Jokoy tees as PACCAL’s fundraising source.

Gorgeous and academic Hon. Vice-Consul Tanya Faye Ramiro, with her regally captivating deportment, delivered a less verbose but evocative and eloquent speech and later, in her capacity as an authority from the Philippine Consulate Office (NY), she formally administered the oath-taking rite of PACCAL’s new set of officers for the Fiscal Year 2019-2021.

Exhilaration and interminable thrill seemed to be the foremost essence of the night. Excitement had not yet died down then there was the coronation of the 2019 PACCAL muse in the person of sixteener and PACCAL awardee Sabrina Ramos with dashing Daniel Cabezas as escort. Elegant in her serpentine-cut fuchsia gown embellished with black applique and intricate beadings while outgoing titlist Denine Miess (escorted by debonair Hernan Cabezas) bequeathed her crown following her farewell walk.

The fuchsia and black-themed stage was a fitting backdrop for the well-esteemed awardees composed of: Sabrina Ramos (Teen Beauty with a Purpose); Ruffy Ronas of Kalye Solutions (Excellence in Advertising & Promotions; Ray Maranan (Excellence in Photography); Michelle Pross (Vocal Entertainer of the Year); Peter Marco (Excellence in Visual Arts & Prints); Jan Paul Pablo (Excellence in Teaching Profession); Take The Stage (Most Promising Teen Band of the Year); Cherry Marmes Smyth (Excellence in KIDS Education Advocacy); Kevin Obate, DPT (Excellence in PT & Sax Virtuoso); Ogie and Mel Mendoza (Entertainment Producers of the Year); and Dr. Restituto Estacio (Exemplary Civic & Social Services).

Other recipients of the recognition were: Myrna Young (Excellence in Nursing Profession); Allan Renier Mendez, DPT (Excellence in Physical & Sports Therapy); Dr. Romulo A. Aromin (Excellence in Medical Profession); Dr. Manny & Ditas Malasig (Parents of the Year); and Salvacion Carungay (Senior Citizen of the Year).

On behalf of this year’s Cream of the Crop, the ever-amiable Dr. Romulo Alcalde Aromin delivered a redolent and heartwarming response following the awarding ceremony after which the traditional Royal Waltz ensued that formally capped the evening’s highlight.

Aside from the symbolic trophies, the awardees were given Certificates of Recognition courtesy of the Office of Jersey City Council President Rolando Lavarro.

PACCAL Screening and Awards Committee was more than gratified while instantaneously honored to have past awardees and currently esteemed Honorary Chairs and generous donors to the 26th Founding Anniversary Gala and Awards Night: Dr. Francia De Vera, Dr. Rosemarie Parreno, and Mark Alvarez.

Ably hosted by PACCAL resident Masters of Ceremonies, veteran radio announcer and community leader Fiorello Salvo and popular community figure Allah Arcangel, the notable event was thrillingly splashed with a dash of pleasure by the lavish give away gift certificates courtesy of Miss Mita Quiogue and Je Olaguera’s Infinity Entertainment NYC.

Giving credit where it’s due, PACCAL would like to acknowledge the indefatigable services, untiring efforts, and bigheartedness accorded by PACCAL Board of Director Ria Serrano, Maricar Taino, Oscar Printing, Glossy Skinnovation, Asian Journal, JC Council Pres. Rolando Lavarro, and the committee members of PACCAL.

_

For comments and suggestions please email to: gemini0646@yahoo.com.