Retreat, rest, re-creation and rejuvenation during this season

TIME and time again, that trite saying that “Man proposes, God disposes” manifests, when least expected! It happened to me last week before Christmas without any plans whatsoever. I am also reminded of the adage that if “you want God to laugh, tell HIM your plans!” He just made me realize again that HE is in control changing our travel plans before the New Year, as a visit nor stay in a hospital room this week was not in my calendar!

It happened as a result of calling my primary care physician regarding an unusual chest pain and unique compression that I suddenly felt while pruning branches of a huge tree in my farmyard. My doctor ordered an EKG, and that graduated into another procedure called an angiogram to look what was happening in my heart and the entire cardiovascular system. Forewarned that I may need a “stent” during the same procedure, it turned out worse than that, as they discovered a couple of serious “blockages” in my arteries. The cardiologists recommended a “bypass surgery” sooner rather than later. Hence, drastic change of plans the rest of the year and the next few weeks!

A few days after that procedure (something that I have heard a hundred times since the time I was a controller of a hospital 40 plus years ago), I am now reading and learning about cardiovascular ailments up close and personal. Most likely, this heart condition will result into a drastic change of lifestyle if I were to follow the doctors’ orders. Funny that many of us Catholics or Christians including this writer want to go to heaven BUT we pray, “Dear Lord, please NOT yet!”

This topic, likewise, was never planned. Serendipitously, I am writing it now as to share the experience that others are also going through and may be suffering in silence. Besides, it is the easiest article to write without any more reading nor researching but simply writing from the (diseased) heart! To all my readers who are also undergoing any health challenges, I am with you and my ardent prayers are with you in your suffering or anxiety. With God’s healing powers and mercy, you too will have a speedy recovery to be whole again. With God, nothing is impossible!

The last two decades, I have witnessed or heard tragic news of the untimely demise of friends and relatives from cancer, accident or heart attacks. (BTW, when is death ever is considered timely?) Since my own prostate surgery about 7 years ago, I have accepted my own mortality, and consciously live day by day, that every day is the last day of the rest of my life. Yes, I am no perfect human being and have also sinned against my God, and brothers and sisters in Christ. I have gone to confession many times, have asked forgiveness from HIM as I also did forgive those who trespassed against me. And that Christian paradigm of being vulnerable and forgiving has transformed me to become happier, accepting and more ready to accept what life has to offer. I try consciously to be prepared and to live without any regrets, so when my last breath of life comes, I will be ready to join my Creator. As a practicing Catholic, I pray the Lord’s Prayer and the Hail Mary at least once a day, and the grace that I have inside makes me unafraid of death. I am no longer afraid to face that inevitable end of life on earth, as I pray, hope and believe that there is life everlasting in heaven after death.

***

As it is only a few days before the new year, what an opportune time to make another list of our annual New Year’s resolutions.

Now on the practical side of things: to live fully and enjoy my life with my family, relatives and friends. I must resolve to consciously balance my life, in all the necessary quadrants — physical, mental as well as social and spiritual — to live, learn, love and leave a legacy.

I will stop comparing myself with others, as I am my own person, unique and different. I must accept that what matters most in my life is never the same as what others consider most important in their own lives. I have to be forever grateful and contented with what I have and not what I do not have. The measure of a man is not the same for everyone. We human beings often use different barometers to define what we call as life’s “SUCCESS.” Believing that our life is God’s gift to all of us, what we do with our own life is our gift to God. Whatever is contained in that little (—) hyphen that separates the year of our birth and death is all that matters in the eyes of God. I do believe that whatever we have done or not done is the true measure that we will be judged and rewarded.

Now, as my last column this year, (hope that there will be more next year and beyond!) let me share (again) my favorite RESOLUTION that is framed and hanging in my home office the last 30 plus years.

“Resolutions”

By Lloyd Shearer

No one will ever get out of this world alive.

Resolve therefore to maintain a reasonable sense of values.

Take care of yourself. Good health is everyone’s major source of wealth.

Without it, happiness is almost impossible.

Resolve to be cheerful & helpful. People will repay you in kind.

Avoid angry, abrasive persons. They are generally vengeful.

Avoid zealots. They are generally humorless.

Resolve to listen more & to talk less.

No one ever learns anything by talking.

Be chary of giving advice. Wise men don’t need it and fools won’t heed it.

Resolve to be tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving & tolerant of the weak and strong. Sometime in life you will have been all of these.

Do not equate money with success.

There are many successful moneymakers who are miserable failures as human beings.

What counts most about success is how a person achieves it.

A happy, healthy, prosperous and peaceful 2019 to all!

***

