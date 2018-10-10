Sen. Flake’s bold act starts the political pendulum to swing back to the center

As I write this, the political drama over Kavanaugh’s nomination hearing in Washington D.C, that has caused many suspense-filled chapters daily, continues. Like millions of Americans, I am also drawn to watching TV news and read daily editorials in our Orange County newspapers. With this occasional column about politics, I am certain that I will be receiving strong comments from both sides: those who strongly agree with me, and those who vehemently don’t. Nevertheless, I am writing this “controversial” column as my constitutional right, as well as to add my ONE voice to the millions of small voices across the country so that our leaders will finally listen to our sentiments about these serious issues that have polarized and divided the American people today, as it did during the Vietnam war era. To be transparent, I am no longer a Republican (I used to be) NOR did I turn as a Democrat. Instead, I have become an INDEPENDENT decades ago, as I could no longer embrace the current values, policies and philosophy of the GOP of Lincoln nor cannot accept the very liberal programs and socialistic tendencies of the Democratic Party.

For over three decades, I have voted across party lines and voted for the candidate whose values, programs and beliefs parallel mine. For instance, I have voted for President Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush (Republicans) Pres. Bill Clinton and Sen. Hillary Clinton (Democrats) and many other candidates regardless of their parties, both in national or local elections.

With the preceding paragraphs as backdrop, I am quite surprised — pleasantly that is — that one unassuming Republican senator, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, garnered enough courage to go against the majority members of his party when he initiated a conversation with Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware that changed the course of Kavanaugh’s nomination. With Flake’s brief but bold act, the elevation of this nominee to be a Justice of the Supreme Court, is now in jeopardy. What is happening is Washington D.C. this week is the culmination of decades of dysfunction or disconnection of many politicians with their constituents, compounded by the increasing polarization of narrow policies of both parties. This polarization and division was exacerbated dramatically with the candidacy and eventual election of President Donald Trump, who has made the Republican Party as his captive, whose national leaders appear been spineless to stop him from his unorthodox whims nor correct him from his countless documented lies.

With the small victory of delaying the vote for Kavanaugh whose confirmation was almost certain a month ago, there is great hope that the political pendulum from extreme right (and extreme left in the past) is swinging back to where it should be, towards the center. As the American people rally and commend these reasonable and overdue compromises among opposing parties, this uncommon action among our elected senators and congressmen will become more common that will encourage more cooperation for the common good. A few minutes of unselfish compromise exhibited by Flake and Coon to stop the further division of the American people will be etched in U.S. history that started a conscious effort to bring back decency and integrity to the Senate.

The Senate was compelled to delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation process until after the FBI investigation of several women’s allegations of sexual harassment against the nominee. Whatever the final outcome of the nomination of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Flake and Coons have unwittingly caused some strong waves that are changing the political atmosphere and have empowered many.

What is happening in Washington D.C. is forcing our political leaders to listen and act positively to address our concerns regarding serious issues that oppose our traditional values. As the bastion of a government OF the people, BY the people, and FOR the people; our country will be the ultimate beneficiary of this Kavanaugh confirmation process, whether he will become a justice of the Supreme Court or not. Beyond this week’s political drama are still bigger dark clouds hovering over our nation that could be more serious and riveting than the ongoing Kavanaugh show.

The forthcoming political drama that is anticipated with great suspense is the final report of the Muller Investigaton that may sooner or later be completed and made public. The many allegations surrounding the Russian involvement or collusion as well as the allegation of obstruction of justice that implicated Trump may be given some overdue answers by the Muller report sooner rather than later.

His former lawyer Cohen and his campaign manager Manafort who have pleaded guilty are now reportedly cooperating with Muller. In the remote possibility that the tax returns or financial balance sheets of Trump are subpoenaed, itwill either exonerate him or will make him guilty as alleged. As it is now, just being implicated by no less than his former lawyer portends more headaches for Trump, his family and the Trump organization. Like the Watergate fiasco was the waterloo of Nixon, this Muller Investigation MAY be the same.

Abangan! STAY TUNED!

———–

As an American voter, I too believe that one’s loyalty to his or her party must end when his loyalty and love for his country begins, to paraphrase the late Philippine President Manuel L. Quezon. That should be a good guide for all politicians regardless of party affiliation.

Although I did not vote for Trump, I pray that he will become a better president, to tone down his outright lying and utter exaggerations and stop his many pronouncements that are contributing greatly to dividing our people. He is not only the president of his political base, but the president of all Americans. I pray that he will have a true conversion to become a servant leader, and a respected leader.

I pray especially at this troubling time that God bless and guide Trump and his administration, so that he can be a successful and effective. God bless America!

***

Email: ernie.delfin@gmail.com

www.rotary.org

www.gkerc.org