The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ of the Beautiful Life celebration

EVERY time the “Ber” months are about to start, I get a sense of nostalgia and astonishment on how fast the year goes by. This year has been bittersweet for me as I remember the friends, families and families of friends who passed on. While I have so much to be thankful for this year, I can’t help but wonder about my bereaved friends — especially those who have lost their soulmates.

I was watching Lorna Tolentino on her latest soap opera and I remembered that it has been 10 years since her late husband Rudy “Daboy” Fernandez passed away from cancer. I remember because I was with her at that time and I got to know her a little bit when she was with Rudy undergoing treatment here in the U.S. It’s heartbreaking to see couples driven apart by an inevitable fate we all can’t escape. But surprisingly, a loved one’s death also has a way of unveiling our true selves. And for my dear friend, Lorna, she is happy being single – a status I haven’t seen in years in the midst of #hugot and #mayforever.

What can I say, Tolentino — sometimes known as L.T. — has so much to live for. She can choose to be “single and ready-to-mingle” or she can just enjoy the projects she has and being a mom to sons Rap and Renz Fernandez. She had her one great love and that was it for her. Her love life is the last thing on her mind.

She currently stars in the daytime action-drama series “Asintado” on ABS-CBN. She portrays the role of Miranda Ojeda, the mother of Gael (Paulo Avelino) and the Chief Strategist of Salvador del Mundo. She is ruthless and will go as far as breaking her son’s heart to protect Salvador’s political career. Senator del Mundo depends on her to orchestrate his every movement to the public.

Throughout the years, Tolentino has already played a lot of roles in Kapamilya teleseryes, such as “Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay,” “Dahil May Isang Ikaw,” “Momay,” and “Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin.”

She first appeared in Prima Productions’ “My Little One,” using the screen name of Giselle. Later she changed this to Lorna Tolentino, after Siony Tolentino, who helped her enter the movie world of FPJ Productions. She played the young Susan Roces in “Divina Gracia” in 1970. Her first starring role was in “Langit Ko ang Pag-Ibig Mo” with Eddie Garcia and Panchito. She was paired with Tirso Cruz III in “Dalagita” in 1976 and with Rudy Fernandez in “Leap year ngayon, lagot ka pipikutin kita.” The 1980s proved to be a turning point in her career when she was recognized by award-giving bodies.

Her outstanding films of this period and the nominations she received were: “Moral,” where she got nominated for Gawad Urian Best Actress, Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS), Star Award, Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) and Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP); “Init Sa Magdamag,” “Huwag Mo Kaming Isumpa,” “Maging Akin Ka Lamang,” “Natutulog Pa Ang Diyos,” “Kailan Mahuhugasan Ang Kasalanan?”; and “Kislap Sa Dilim.”

Tolentino has had 14 FAMAS nominations for Best Actress and won three times. The first of which was for Best Child Performer in 1971, alongside best child actor Arnold Gamboa, her co-star. Her incredible feat in 1992 for the film “Narito Ang Puso Ko” earned her the monicker “Grandslam actress.” From FAP, she has three Best Actress Awards from her films, “Maging Akin Ka Lamang” (1987), “Narito Ang Puso Ko” (1992) and “Abakada… Ina” (2001). From Gawad Urian she has had 10 nominations.

She also has had her share of television work, including four very successful soap operas: “Kay Tagal Nang Hinintay,” “Timeless”; “Hanggang Kailan”; “Dahil May Isang Ikaw”; “Minsan Lang Kita Iibigin”; and the hugely successful, “May Bukas Pa (2009-2010),” detailing the chronicles of a young boy who could talk to God.

I could go on and on about her achievements and what has kept her busy all these years but one thing stands out to me is that this lady has been a dreamer and fighter in all aspects of life. She’s not about to give all that up because she is no longer part of a “couple.” She is the epitome of “single but not alone.”

To the one and only “pictorial queen” and box-office queen, I am touched by your positivity and strength. I am honored to have known you and your family. I wish you all the happiness in the world. May your life continue to be an inspiration to many.

