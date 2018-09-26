The four phases and quadrants of a good and balanced life

MY last column on death (after the death of Sen. McCain) elicited dozens of feedbacks that inspired me to write this topic on life: its four phases and homeostasis state that many human beings aspire but often struggle to achieve. In his “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” America’s foremost guru Dr. Steven R. Covey wrote that “effective and fulfilled people do things consciously at first, until it becomes an unconscious habit in their human activities in all Four Quadrants: PHYSICAL (to live) MENTAL (to learn) SOCIAL (to love) and SPIRITUAL (to leave a legacy).” Doing these make our lives more complete and in equilibrium that makes us more happy and fulfilled.

As there are countless challenges and various circumstances from birth to death, it is not easy to achieve that state of balance especially for people who are born into poverty in our world today. It is a must for them to undergo the tough SURVIVAL phase first, and with patience, perseverance, and LUCK; they may be able to graduate into the next phases of SECURITY and SUCCESS. Thereafter, the successful person longs for SIGNIFICANCE (Spiritual) to leave his legacy to make this world a better place. After about seven decades of living on this planet, I feel I am now in this last phase of significance — to do as much as I can to leave this world a better place. That priceless state of SIGNIFICANCE, thinking, writing and doing more for others is both very envigorating and rewarding make me want to continue living and do more until the very last breath of my life.

So much for this physical quadrant of life. Please allow me now to briefly share my personal view with the other equally important quadrants.

As a writer, the longer I live the more things I desire to write about, expressing my own views or even venting some frustrations over many events or policies of the secular world that I often disagree with. However, as an optimist I also share hopes and dreams for a better world for the sake of generations that follow us. Since biblical times, we humans have been in quest for that nirvana where there is a happy and ideal balance in all quadrants in our lives. However, it is easier said than done. Many who are wealthy sometimes do not manifest their passion for social or spiritual work. Many are just focused on material things and often want to be known for what they have and not who they are. On the other hand, many in the religious or spiritual world sometimes are also disconnected with economic or social reality where they live or work. Many mega church leaders from various denominations live lavishly although their members or followers are living from paycheck to paycheck. The opulence displayed in many churches and even catacombs are so lavish that sometimes it is an anomaly as just walking distance from those expensive marbles and gold are homeless people. They represent the Lazarus of our era, who are the poorest of the poor. Quite a sad commentary about our society today, but it is a reality especially in cities like New York or Los Angeles.

Since biblical times, these human ironies existed and the desire to have that just society has always been. To eliminate this unjust human condition remains a lofty goal! Yet, it seems it is just chasing the wind!

In a recent retreat, one topic that penetrated many hearts was a simple question: “What is a good life?” The priest spoke on the subject from his perspective for about 30 minutes, then followed by 30 minutes in solitude, 45 minutes in a smaller group sharing, and culminated by another 30-minute homily-like lecture from the Franciscan priest. What a spirited and lively discussion we had! As this was a retreat exclusively designed for men only and mostly Catholic Christians, it dawned on me that despite of being the only Filipino, it was irrelevant as there was an obvious common bond, that inexplicable living spirit that dwells within all of us which craves for that rare oil to fine-tune our beings, regardless of one’s nationality, culture or educational background. Health, family, friends, church, peace, comfort and freedom do not have any nationality or color. These things do exist and they are in the top of every body’s bucket list.

Surprisingly, in general discussions and the last sharing session, material things were not even written on the whiteboard in the TOP 10 desired to have a good life. That brings to mind Shakespearian words in “The Merchant of Venice” that expressed a universal truth to this day: “All that glitter is not gold, often have you heard that told.” Even Mark 8:36 warned that, “For what shall it profit a man if he shall gain the whole world but loses his own soul.”

Important food for both the body and spirit are a must daily. Like the priest in our retreat, this writer challenges you to please answer these: “WHAT IS REALLY THE GOOD LIFE? “What really matters most in my life?” with utmost candor and sincerity. The honest answers might surprise you and may cause a dramatic change of what you do next to aspire to have a happier, more balanced and fulfilled life. Hope is eternal. The ideal is always in front of us. And yes, it is never too late while we are alive.

Good luck and God bless and grant you your prayers!

