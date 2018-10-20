The life force that surrounds you — the aura

(Part II of III)

AS a recap of my last column introducing the aura, let me summarize salient points before we dig deeper into the subject matter.

The aura is the magnetic field or life force that comes from the body of object.

Scientifically it can be measured by electromagnetic field meters or can be captured visually by Kirlian cameras. The aura is nothing of the supernatural phenomenon but it is really the life force emanating from objects or living things.

Since the aura is like the signature mark of any object or living thing, it can change at a spilt second, depending on the mood and emotion of the person or living thing. If one is angry, the aura will reflect hot colors like orange, red or yellow. If one is melancholic or relaxed, it may show cool colors like blue or indigo.

How your aura affects others

Your aura, whether you are aware or not, may affect other people. Even if unseen by the naked eye, people will feel the aura and your emotion especially when the feelings are intense. Have you ever felt someone angry even if he doesn’t show it when he walks inside the room? Familiar with the song, “bluer than blue, sadder than sad?” It best describes a person who is sad.

Now once emotions get to your aura, people will immediately feel them and get affected by it. Soon people will be irritable and uncomfortable around that angry person. Before you know it, the emotion spreads and affects each one.

Same is the effect when a happy person walks in with a full smile. His aura will be bright with colors like yellow, light blue, light green and light orange. This aura will infect people with happiness and positivity. Instantaneously, the room will be vibrant with everyone’s joy.

Not many people can see the aura. It took me years of practice and staring at objects and things. But everyone can at least feel the aura. Now let us try to get you to at least feel the aura.

Experiencing the aura

Get a partner to do these exercises with you.

First, press the middle of your palm with your thumb. Press the right palm with your left thumb. Press and hold for ten seconds then release. Do that for the left palm. Repeat three sets. This is sensitizing the middle of your palm and making it more receptive to the energies.

Right after the last set, hold up your hands, about one foot and a half away with both palms facing your partner. Slowly move your hands towards the body of your partner. You can close your eyes so you can feel the energy of the person in front of you.

A subtle tingling sensation will be felt as you slowly draw your hand closer to the body of your partner. For some it is pulsating energy while for the less sensitive, it translates to warmth or intense heat.

This is how beginners sensitize their hands to feel the aura of a person. Advanced students are given additional eye exercises to prepare them to see the aura with their physical eye. They are made to stare at objects for hours to see the aura which comes initially as a white glow surrounding the body. As one goes on practicing, colors will appear bright or muddy.

Interpreting the aura is not simple. We will have to skip this because it is mean for an actual study. We just have to remember that the colors of the aura reflects the seven energy centers of the body, which are also equal to the colors of the rainbow.

In the next column, we will learn how to cleanse the aura and the energy centers.

